For many months, it has been feared that Kyle kirkwood failed to progress to IndyCar with one seat for the entire season. The particular situation of the young American, under contract with Andretti Autosport and unable to negotiate with another team until this November, left him waiting for a possible opening in the event that Colton Herta had finished in Formula 1 with the team . Having ruled out that situation, Kirkwood will make his debut in the category at the wheel of a much less competitive car, but with a great legacy: AJ Foyt Racing’s # 14.

The team founded in 1965 by seven-time champion AJ Foyt, and managed since 2007 by his son Larry Foyt, confirmed this Wednesday to Kirkwood, who turned 23 last October. He will have Dalton Kellett as a partner in car # 4, and replaces Sébastien Bourdais in the veteran line-up, four-time champion between 2004 and 2007 in the Champ Car era, who will assume in 2022 a full-time program at IMSA with Chip Ganassi Racing awaiting some sporadic opportunity in IndyCar. The statement does not specify whether ROKiT, the company in charge of sponsoring Bourdais this year, will maintain its role at # 14.

Kirkwood enters the top division of American single-seaters with the most award-winning resume a pilot has ever had in junior categories. To his credit is the conquest of the five main American lower categories, being the first driver to conquer the two FIA disciplines (Formula 4 USA in 2017, Formula 3 Americas in 2018) and the only one to take all three categories of the Road to IndyAll of them on the first try: US F2000 in 2018, Indy Pro 2000 in 2019 and Indy Lights in 2021.

After competing in only a few IMSA events in 2020 due to the cancellation of Indy Lights due to the pandemic, Kirkwood has signed a few scandal numbers in 2021, with ten victories, seven pole positions and 14 podiums in 20 races, equaling the all-time record for wins held by the late Greg Moore since 1995. His massive winning percentage, with 55 wins out of 87 possible In the five categories mentioned since 2017, they are the best cover letter for a budding superstar who, despite everything, will have to debut in one of the most modest teams in the championship.

Since the 2003 season, AJ Foyt Racing has only achieved one victory and seven podium finishes in total, Takuma Sato being his most successful man when he won at Long Beach 2013, adding three podiums and the only three pole positions of the team since 1999. In this period, none of his drivers has passed from the 12th position obtained by Vítor Meira in the general of 2010, and Tony Kanaan’s podium at Gateway 2019 is the team’s only podium in the past six years. Despite having the services of the talented Bourdais, he could not go beyond the 16th position overall, with two-fifths as the ceiling throughout the season.

Against this sad record, Kirkwood will have to fight, whose partner (only one result above 18th place in 20 races) will not be a competition. «I met Larry Foyt in 2018 on Road AmericaAnd he was the first person in the paddock to show me the car and the dynamics of what it takes to drive it, ”Kirkwood said in the official statement. “Since then I have been very comfortable with the atmosphere of the team. I know that I have some very big shoes to fill, but it is the right time and place to do it. It’s a dream come true, and it’s amazing to see that the totally unexpected path that I took in previous years has blossomed into something I’ve always wanted from karting.

Kirkwood also has the experience of having carried out three IndyCar tests this past October with Andretti Autosport at Sebring, Barber and the Indianapolis GP variant, at the wheel of a # 26 car that might as well have been his if Michael Andretti’s bid to buy Sauber Motorsport had come to fruition. The team had offered Kirkwood the chance to redeem his Indy Lights Champion Scholarship with them, which allowed him to compete in St. Petersburg, the Indy GP and the Indianapolis 500, but Kirkwood yearned for a full program Andretti couldn’t offer him, due to the signing of Romain Grosjean and the pre-contract signed with Devlin DeFrancesco a year earlier.

The Foyt team undergoes an umpteenth restructuring this winter with the aim of improving their fortunes, having also lost their engineer Justin Taylor to the resistance. Recently, this formation published a wide job offer which included such important roles as “chief mechanic”, “shock technician” and various engineering positions, an aspect that in the past has been relegated to the background by the idiosyncrasies of an AJ Foyt who keeps his teams separate. (one car in Indianapolis, the other in Texas). These additions are aligned with the information that points to a possible third car with ROKiT support for Tatiana Calderón or other pilots, of which details are not known at the moment.

Kirkwood becomes the Fourth rookie confirmed for the 2022 season, and sixth rookie heading into the Indianapolis 500, in the absence of knowing the occupants of the few seats that remain empty. It may not seem like a golden opportunity, but other great talents on the current grid (Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward) also received the alternative in small teams. Making the most of that opportunity would be an immediate sign that your level is ready for bigger challenges. For now, It will be his turn to take a historic player out of the hole.