A small Christmas present for the IndyCar Series has arrived in the form of the renewal of its most stable contractual relationship. The American single-seater competition confirmed this week that it has reached an agreement with Dallara to extend its status as sole chassis manufacturer in the category, which it has officially retained since 2012 and unofficially since Panoz’s retirement in 2007.

Although the terms of the agreement have not been made public, IndyCar has specified that the agreement will have a tour parallel to the one signed with the two engine suppliers, Honda and Chevrolet, which renewed their commitment to the category in October 2020 ‘until the end of the decade’. This ensures full medium-term stability for the future of the new chassis generation which will come into effect in 2024, with the Aeroscreen fully integrated into the design, and one year after the introduction of the 2.4 V6 hybrid engines.

Dallara started out as an IndyCar chassis manufacturer in 1997, almost 25 years ago, being together with G-Force one of the two suppliers of the rebellious Indy Racing League (IRL) that had spun off from IndyCar / CART the year before. Already in its second year, 1998, its chassis took the championship victory and the Indianapolis 500 in the hands of Kenny Bräck and Eddie Cheever. In the 10 seasons in which they had competition (1997-2006), the Italian firm was dominant, achieving eight titles and six victories in the Indy 500 with three different generations of chassis. Even Panoz’s acquisition of G-Force in 2003 (the year IRL became IndyCar) failed to turn the tables.

Panoz disappeared from the IndyCar grid in 2007 after being present only in the Indy 500, and its new adventure in Champ Car (former CART) only lasted a year due to the reunification of 2008, in which the generation of chassis that Dallara carried prevailed. employed at IndyCar since 2003 for its longest oval ride. In 2010, it was decided to hold an open competition to find a single supplier of a new chassis model from 2012. With a safety-focused design and the construction of a dedicated factory in Indianapolis, Dallara beat out with his proposal to those presented by Lola, Swift, BAT Engineering or the revolutionary DeltaWing who later found his tumultuous second life in the resistance.

Today, IndyCar continues to use the DW12 chassis that was installed in 2012, although it has undergone three fundamental modifications that have changed their appearance significantly since then: the ‘aerokit era’ (2015 and 2016 with parts developed by Chevrolet and Honda, 2017 with a unique design) that ended up being a detriment to the quality of the races, the redesign of 2018 (IR18 ) inspired by the 90s that markedly changed the handling and appearance of the car, and the introduction in 2020 of the ‘Aeroscreen’, a structure similar to Halo with a more rigid composition and a polycarbonate screen.

In 2023 the introduction of the new generation of engines will take place, but the new chassis will not appear until 2024, thus reducing expenses for equipment. Even so, the logistics of the plan are still not 100% defined. Jay Frye, president of IndyCar, said in September that the plans were already underway, but that there was a possibility of a delay until 2025 based on economic considerations. In turn, a year earlier, he commented that the intention was to introduce the new chassis in the form of annual updates to the existing one between 2024 and 2028.