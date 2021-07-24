The buzz of future seats and equipment changes is something that never stops in major motorsport categories, and theis a clear example of this. The domino that can start to knock down chips, at least publicly, was, with the entry of Hélio Castroneves and the exit of Jack Harvey. According to information from RACER , the fate of the Briton, who would have left the team of his own accord, would be Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which places him as a surprise substitute for Takuma Sato instead of contributing to the almost certain expansion to three cars of the team.

Be that as it may, Shank and Rahal aren’t the only teams planning big changes in the short term. A name that has gone relatively unnoticed these months is that of Dale Coyne Racing, a formation in which the occasional good work of Romain grosjean In the Rick Ware Racing co-owned car has contrasted with a disastrous first half of the season for the team’s full-time driver, Ed jones. His return to training, four years later, has not produced the expected results to date in a car that has not dropped from the top 15 in points in the last four years.

Ed Jones, after his accident on the first lap of the 200 miles at Mid-Ohio / @ IndyCar Media

After 10 races, Jones ranks 21st overall with 125 points, being five places and 26 units behind Grosjean despite missing the French three appointments. Although drivers like Felix Rosenqvist or Max Chilton have had a worse season to date, their performance has been a combination of outside errors, mechanical problems and disappointing driving, with ninth place in the first Detroit race being their only high point in the race. All of this, coming from what had already been two lackluster seasons in 2018 and 2019 with Ganassi and Carpenter, put the Emirati in the trigger for 2022. However, he would not be the only one to leave the team.

After a very unflattering start to the season, with their cars in 7th, 12th, 17th and 19th position, Andretti Autosport looks to give itself a facelift by 2022 whose first step would be to dispense with the less competitive half of the team, Ryan Hunter-Reay and returned James Hinchcliffe, with contracts that end at the end of the season. As reported Indianapolis Star few weeks ago, Grosjean is very high in the list of candidates to drive in AndrettiAlthough such a maneuver would only occur with a full-time seat, so it will depend in part on whether or not the Frenchman’s first oval experiment at Gateway next month is a success.

In turn, many media have been weeks placing the Frenchman further out than in the orbit of the Dale Coyne-owned team, without the identity of a possible substitute being very well defined at present. A situation that would have its mirror in the imminent changes that await the main car, about which he has spoken James Sullivan, patron of # 18 since 2018 with former pilot Jimmy Vasser. In an interview to Motorsport.com, ‘Sulli’ has expressed his clear dissatisfaction with the lack of sporting results this past year, and did not rule out the possibility that his association with Vasser could be transferred to another team.

«It may be that we continue with Dale Coyne, or that we have a different association. We are listening to others and checking ideas that have been presented to us. At the end of the season, Jimmy and I have to be able to look in the mirror and realize that no matter where the fault is: the responsibility to perform is ours, and that only happens with the right mix of driver, engineers, mechanics and partners, ”Sullivan said. «The team is going to have to be a little different next year, and it is too early to say what the changes will be, but we are committed to this sport and we are not satisfied with being just a part of the scene.

Along the same lines, he spoke about the work of Coyne and his pilot: “Our business relationship is solid, but we have to deliver on the track. Outside of it, it can be said that we do an above-average job, but next year we have to do it just as well or better than in 2018, 2019 and 2020“Sullivan said. “Ed’s wish was to show that he could still do this after a year out, and there have been multiple times when he has driven extremely well and we didn’t give him the car to succeed, or we’ve had bad pitstops. But also there have been multiple situations where Ed could have done something different, or been more aggressive. I don’t think it’s just a problem, but this deal is not turning out as we expected. ‘

Shank expands to two cars in 2022, with Hélio Castroneves and without Jack Harvey Read news

Sullivan and Vasser’s relationship dates back to 2014, three years after SH Racing, the rallycross team owned by ‘Sulli’, contested the Indy 500. He became co-owner of KV Racing, the team that the former driver formed with influential Australian businessman Kevin Kalkhoven ( former Champ Car boss) in 2003. His four wins Sébastien Bourdais With the team in three years they did not prevent its closure after the 2016 season, but the same protagonists, already without Kalkhoven, began to finance Bourdais’ car # 18 from his second year at Coyne in 2018, as co-owners.

A situation that continued in 2020 with the departure of the Frenchman, Santino Ferrucci driving his car that year and Jones in this one, but that could have continuity in another team … and even with a re-founding of his own team, although not in the short term. “Jimmy and I want to do that eventually, go our own way and have our IndyCar and IMSA operations in the same factory in Charlotte. We have discussed it, and we decided that 2022 is not the year in which that will happen.