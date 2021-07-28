Although the presence of a single pilot had monopolized practically all the attention regarding this test day,, in order to prepare for the 500-kilometer event that will take place on August 22. This is the only oval race of the season after the Indy 500, so more than one rider has had to remove some rust on a track where the requirements are very different, everyone having the opportunity to

Of course, the spotlights were on Romain grosjean, who was driving for the first time in a real oval under the watchful eye of his wife and children in full, with whom he travels the United States in a motorhome. With the sole exception of a top that did not result in contact With the walls, the Dale Coyne Racing driver had a full day of testing with 166 laps. With your best record of 177,427 miles per hour (25.362 seconds), the Frenchman was the eighth fastest among the eleven participants. In the absence of knowing his feelings, the data encourages testing him in next month’s event, for which he has only been confirmed unofficially.

When it comes to speed, nobody knew how to take better advantage of this test day than Colton herta. The American driver, whose fourth-place finish at this track last year remains his best oval finish, was one of five men to complete a lap in under 25 seconds and in excess of 180 miles per hour on average. Your record of 180.990 mph (24.863 seconds) fell within a couple of tenths of the poles of Will Power and Takuma Sato in 2020.

Andretti arranged his entire quartet at Gateway, and his other great star, Alexander rossi, escorted his partner in second position, both competing a similar shoot. For its part, Ryan Hunter-Reay completed the top 5, ahead of James hinchcliffe. The Penske team only participated with Scott McLaughlin, and the New Zealand rookie continued to show off his good adaptation to the ovals this year, setting the third best lap of the day, within an intense day in which he completed 169 laps.

Grosjean’s partner, a Ed jones that It seems to be more inside than outside the Coyne team, assisting the Frenchman in preparing his car by completing a few laps behind the wheel of the # 51 before focusing on his own machine, with which he set the fourth fastest time. For their part, the Ed Carpenter Racing and AJ Foyt Racing drivers did not have brilliant times, being Rinus VeeKay the only one with a more or less competitive record. The Dutchman was also the one who rolled the most, 171 laps, almost 70% of the race distance.

