The wheels of the ‘silly season’ ofThey have been completely out of control for a week when it comes to the movements of the teams. The fight to get seats in 2022 promises to be a pitched battle, as has already been collected on this portal previously, and the teamIt is one of the central aspects of said rumor mill. Above all, regarding a third car that could be present throughout the next season.

During this season, Santino Ferrucci has contested four races in # 45 and will participate in a fifth during the Music City Grand Prix of Nashville, being a main candidate to fill that gap by finishing all the tests in the top 10. However, Rahal He has long been considering putting other drivers in that car for the remaining races, so this Monday he carried out a private test at Barber with two potential applicants: Oliver Askew, which made its presence public on social networks … and the big surprise, Christian Lundgaard.

The Danish driver, currently immersed in his second season of a Formula 2 that does not return until September, would be evaluating a possible jump to American motorsport as a result of his change of fortunes within the organization chart of the Alpine Academy, as reported RACER. After finishing seventh with two victories and six podiums in a season in which he came second overall, the 20-year-old Hedensted is going through a difficult second attempt with ART. Currently occupies the 12th position after scoring in only four of the twelve races held, two of them on the podium in sprint races in which he came out on top after reversing the top 10.

This has made Lundgaard relegated to a third plane within Alpine’s plans, with respect to a Guanyu Zhou who fights for the title and, above all, a spectacular Oscar piastri who leads the overall in his first season after winning the Formula 3 title. Without a dedicated satellite team in which to position his drivers in Formula 1, the promotional opportunities that the French brand has promised publicly to his pupils seem too slim so that the Dane can take advantage of them. Hence, his first test behind the wheel of an IndyCar, of which practically no detail has transpired.

Your participation in this test aims to dispute any of the appointments that will take place in Portland, Laguna Seca or Long BeachThe first two being the most feasible scenarios as they are permanent circuits. Due to the complicated travel scenarios between the United States and Europe, this would almost certainly involve his absence from the next two F2 events in Monza and Sochi, coinciding fully with the Portland and Long Beach Grand Prix. To do this, yes, the Danish will have to seek the necessary financing, which in this category is around half a million dollars for an event.

With this new development of events, Lundgaard puts his name on the already wide cap of drivers looking to enter IndyCar next season, given the excellent health of the category and the expansion intentions of several teams. Within the Rahal team itself, the occupant of the third car will not be the only novelty, since several information already indicate that Takuma Sato will not continue at the wheel of car # 30, being replaced by a Jack Harvey who recently gave up a renewal at Meyer Shank Racing because of a good opportunity.