In a new installment of “supposedly surprising ads that no longer surprise anyone”, Andretti Autosport has started its month of November with the confirmation that Devlin DeFrancesco It will be his fourth driver for the 2022 IndyCar season. The 21-year-old Canadian had long been nominated as the leading candidate for the 2021 seat taken by James Hinchcliffe, and will have the opportunity to make his category debut with one of the most powerful teams in the championship at the wheel of the car # 29.

Two years at the Road to Indy have been enough for DeFrancesco, Runner-up at Indy Pro 2000 last year and sixth in his only Indy Lights season Among the nine drivers who contested all the races, his two podiums in the inaugural round of St. Petersburg being the only ones of the year. Previously, this driver of Italian family origin tried to carve out a career in Europe, with a fifth place in British Formula 4 and a third in EuroFormula Open before two frustrating seasons in Formula 3 and GP3, without scoring a single point in 40 races. His plans were still in Europe for 2020, but his status as a population at risk due to his premature birth led him to remain in North America.

Loading tweet …

1456237348015034372

Now, your powerful financial supports, with no less than half a dozen companies cited in the statement (including the clothing firm Kimoa owned by Fernando Alonso) have allowed Andretti’s last free seat to remain. to the detriment of overwhelming Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, who has been completely free since November 1 to negotiate with any team after the end of Andretti Autosport’s right of first refusal without a solid offer. DeFrancesco will be joined by Colton Herta, whose F1 options appear to have been derailed with the failed purchase of Sauber, as well as Alexander Rossi and the stellar addition of Romain Grosjean.

In turn, DeFrancesco competed in Indy Lights under the baton of George Steinbrenner IV, who was also and will continue to be a co-owner of car # 29. “I am very grateful to Michael and George for the confidence they have shown in me these last two years,” says DeFrancesco in the official statement. Taking the last step towards IndyCar with two of the biggest names in sports is an incredible opportunity that I am looking forward to seizing. I have three very experienced colleagues to learn from, and that makes this opportunity even more exciting.

The first hybrid tests will take place in March, with Toyota on the horizon Read news

On two different occasions this month, DeFrancesco has already had the opportunity to test drive an IndyCar alongside Kirkwood, setting very respectable times on his second day. Given his lackluster track record in Europe and his lack of sparkle at Indy Lights, expectations for his performance are minimal, so any good result will be positive. It will not be easy with a car that has not passed 15th overall in four yearsA lucky podium at Nashville was Hinchcliffe’s only top-10 in 2021, and his predecessor at the wheel, Zach Veach, only finished nine times in 45 top-10 races before being fired.

With his incorporation, DeFrancesco becomes the third full-time confirmed rookie for 2022 alongside two former F3 rivals Christian Lundgaard and Callum Ilott, in a list that will incorporate David Malukas and other potential names in the coming weeks. They will all seek to make their debut in the Indianapolis 500, as well as two illustrious ex-rookies of the category such as Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, in the framework of an edition that promises to have a monstrous entry close to 40 cars if the motorists cooperate.