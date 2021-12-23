The fourth industrial revolution has brought numerous changes in the production industry, mainly due to the inclusion of new management, automation and communication technologies in the sector.

This concept has gained popularity around the world recently. We all know that more and more industries are using technology to improve their performance and ensure better results. Industry 4.0 is looking for exactly this!

The Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, is the application of new technologies in the production industry. And it seeks to transform a company into an intelligent organization to achieve the best business results.

This revolution is marked by the appearance of new technologies such as robotics, analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies, nanotechnology and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Organizations must identify the technologies that best meet their needs in order to invest in them. If companies do not understand the changes and opportunities that Industry 4.0 brings, they run the risk of losing market presence.

THE EVOLUTION OF THE INDUSTRY 1.0 TO 4.0

Before delving further into the what, why and how of Industry 4.0, it is beneficial to first understand how exactly manufacturing has evolved since the 19th century. There are four major industrial revolutions that the world has experienced or continues to experience today:

Revolution 1.0: The first industrial revolution happened between the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century. During this period, manufacturing evolved from a focus on manual work done by people and with the help of work animals to an optimized form of work done by people, through the use of engines that ran on water or steam and other types of tools and machinery.

Revolution 2.0: At the beginning of the 20th century, the world entered a second industrial revolution with the introduction of steel and the use of electricity in factories. The introduction of electricity allowed manufacturing companies to increase efficiency and made factory machinery more dynamic. It was during this phase that the concepts of mass production, such as assembly line, were introduced as a way to increase productivity.

Revolution 3.0: Beginning in the late 1950s, the third industrial revolution began to emerge, as manufacturing companies began to incorporate more electronic technology and eventually computers into their factories. During this period, manufacturing companies began to experience a shift that placed less emphasis on analog and mechanical technology and more on digital technology and automation software.

Revolution 4.0: Industry 4.0 emphasizes the digital technology of recent decades and takes it to a whole new level with the help of interconnectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT), access to real-time data and the introduction of cyber-physical systems.

WHAT ARE THE IMPACTS OF INDUSTRY 4.0?

The impacts of Industry 4.0 can be felt at multiple levels: in large ecosystems, at the organizational level and at the individual level (in employees and clients):

Ecosystems: In addition to the change in which companies operate and in the production of goods, Industry 4.0 affects all agents of the ecosystem (suppliers, customers, regulatory considerations, investors, third parties …). These technologies allow interactions between each point of a network.

Organizations: The ability to adjust and learn from data in real time can make organizations more responsive, proactive, and predictive. It also enables the organization to reduce its productivity risks.

Individuals: Industry 4.0 can mean different things to everyone. For example, for employees it could mean a change in the work they are going to do, while for customers it would mean more personalization in products and services that better meet their needs.

Clones, chatbots, personalized assistants and cars that do not need drivers are some of the technological advances that disturb those who fear that the machine revolution will destroy the human being and their role in a productive society. And it is true that these artificial intelligences came to help the efficiency of organizations; reduce costs, improve response times and standardize processes.

However, there is no reason to fear this new transformation of the 21st century, as this is the opportunity for companies to free up human resources so that they can focus on being creative and responsive.

HOW TO FACE THE 4th INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION?

We certainly need to act together:

Persons: We must be willing to train ourselves continuously to continue working.

Productive sector: key role in identifying necessary skills and participating in the training process.

Education sector: It must be reformulated to build skills today and in the future by adjusting programs, content and teaching methods.

Government: You must find a way to make the changes inclusive.

Without a doubt, the application of this type of innovation is a challenge for companies. But, the most important thing is not to fear technology, but to think about how to enhance its positive impacts. This phenomenon is not exclusive to the industrial or technical field, but also impacts the social, cultural, academic, business and scientific fields.

Within four years, a fifth of factories and companies will make use of digital technologies such as advanced analytics, the IoT, advanced robotics or AI.

Are we ready for Industry 4.0?

