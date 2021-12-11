If it is compared annually, an advance of 1.6% is obtained. However, it remains 4.1% below the levels of January 2020, that is, before the pandemic.

Industrial activity went from a rebound with annualized growths of 34.8% and 36.6% in April and May 2021, to growing at a rate of 1.8 and 1.6% in September and October of this year.

#IMAI Industrial activity, which rose 0.6% MoM in October 2021, has been practically at the same level for 6 months as it is (-) 3.8% below the pre-pandemic level (January-February 2020). pic.twitter.com/GKreZKhyUu – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio)

December 10, 2021

By sectors of economic activity, construction increased 3% in its annual comparison, but decreased 1.3% compared to the previous month. The manufacturing industry grew 1.8% monthly and 1.6% compared to October 2020.

On the other hand, the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, supply of water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer grew 1.2% compared to September, but it decreased 2.4% compared to October last year.

Finally, mining activity remained stagnant, growing just 0.2% in October, compared to the previous month, and 1% at an annual rate.