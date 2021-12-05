Reuters.- The Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 41 others while spewing huge clouds of smoke and ash, authorities said.

Videos shared by emergency officials showed residents running as huge plumes of smoke and ash covered nearby villages in East Java province.

Lumajang District Deputy Chief Indah Masdar told a news conference that one person died and 41 people had suffered burns.

Authorities were setting up evacuation tents, the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said. However, evacuations have been hampered by heavy smoke, BNPB chief Suharyanto said.

AirNav Indonesia, which controls Indonesian airspace, said in a statement that the eruption did not “cause a significant impact” on the flights.

Semeru, the highest on the island of Java, is one of almost 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. It already erupted in January without causing casualties.