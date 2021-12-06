Christmas is coming and many of you are surely thinking about what to prepare for dessert, both for the key days and for any other time during those dates, in which you have a more special meal as a family.

These mini pineapple tatin They are perfect, they are made easily and in a short time, which makes it perfect for not spending hours in the kitchen, but presenting something delicious on the table.

I saw the recipe in the magazine Readings and as soon as I found it, I marked it, since at home we always consume a lot of pineapple and more at this time. It is very light and appropriate to take after copious or heavy meals, and taken as a dessert, it goes unnoticed by those who do not like to take it alone.

We preheat the oven to 180º with heat from top to bottom. Heat the butter with the sugar in a saucepan and let it boil for two minutes until a caramel forms. We distribute it over the entire bottom of four individual molds. Season the pineapple slices with a little pepper and place over the caramel in each of the molds. We cut puff pastry circles the size of the mold and we put one on each pineapple slice. Press lightly to grip and bake the mini tatines for about 30 minutes, until the puff pastry is golden brown and has slightly swollen. We remove from the oven and we leave in the molds for five minutes before presenting them on the plates by turning them over. Serve warm or cold accompanied by acidic berries or ice cream. Read: perfect dessert recipe for Christmas (which can be prepared in advance)

With what to accompany the mini tatin of pineapple and puff pastry

These mini tatin of pineapple and puff pastry They can be taken warm or cold, when the caramel has solidified a little. If you want, it can be accompanied by a little sweet ice cream, for example vanilla or chocolate, or some sour raspberries to contrast a little in flavor. For me this last option is much more successful and rich.

