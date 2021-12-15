FILE PHOTO: An employee sorts clothes inside an Inditex Zara-brand clothing store in a newly opened shopping mall in Beijing, China, on April 16, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang / File Photo

By Corina Pons and Anna Ringstrom

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Sales by Zara owner Inditex and rival H&M have returned to pre-pandemic levels or higher, as the world’s two largest apparel retailers experienced a recovery in demand despite challenges from the supply chain. supply.

Spain’s Inditex, the world’s largest textile retailer, said on Wednesday that sales at constant exchange rates rose 10% from 2019 levels in the quarter to the end of October, and that they had continued at that rate through October 10. December, helped by strong demand on the internet.

Its Swedish rival Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) said that sales in local currency were in line with pre-pandemic levels from September to November.

“The recovery continues to gain momentum,” Marcos López, the company’s capital markets director, said in a statement.

Inditex and H&M shares fell about 3% in the first operations, as the resurgence of coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant clouds the outlook for Christmas operations.

“The main short-term risk we see for Inditex is greater restrictions on stores and travel flows due to the omicron variant, especially in southern Europe,” said Richard Chamberlain, an analyst at RBC.

According to their calculations, Inditex makes about 15% of its sales in stores in central locations in large cities, which are highly dependent on tourism.

Also, some analysts pointed out that the gross margin was slightly below expectations. The decline in the stock market could also be motivated by taking profits after a 2.5% rise the day before.

The group said that the gross margin on sales reached 59% during the nine-month period, noting that, with the available information, it estimates a gross margin of around 57.5% (+/- 50 basis points) for the financial year 2021, compared to 55.8% in 2020 (57.6% at constant rates).

Inditex – whose brands also include Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull & Bear – produces more than half of its products near its base in Spain and delivers them to consumers faster than its rivals, avoiding the worst of the chain crisis. of supply.

The Spanish firm registered sales of 7,300 million euros and a net profit of 1,200 million euros between August and October, the third quarter of its year, in line with analysts’ expectations.

He said online sales for the first nine months of his fiscal year were up 124% compared to the same period in 2019, and he expected them to represent more than 25% of the total for the full year.

For its part, H&M said its net sales totaled 56.8 billion Swedish crowns (6.22 billion dollars) in September-November, its fourth fiscal quarter. However, he indicated that his business is still affected by the pandemic.

(1 dollar = 0.8872 euros)

(Additional information from Tomás Cobos, edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)