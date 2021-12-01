The indie developer studio Eyeballistic wants to make a remake of the Mortal Kombat Trilogy, in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat with a game that combines the characters of MK1, MK2, MK3 and UMK3, with almost all the scenarios back. According to the developers, Ed Boon approves this project.

Ed boon is the creator of the Mortal Kombat series and is in charge of overseeing it within NetherRealm, who in turn belongs to Warner Bros. According to Eyeballistic’s request, developers reached out to Ed Boon in 2016 and got his support total, although unfortunately the same did not happen when contacting Warner Bros., the owners of the license.

Apparently, for the investment in the project to be worth it, Warner Bros. considered that the game needed to sell more than 100,000 units to cover its advertising and distribution costs, but they had no confidence that they could get it. Since then the Eyeballistic team has gone from being a group of Mortal Kombat fans to a full-fledged developer studio, who have worked under contract on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch games.

Thanks to his work history and confidence in his own talent, the team of Eyeballistic feels confident that he has what it takes to make the remake of the Mortal Kombat Trilogy, in which they plan to recreate in detail all the settings and characters in 3D. Every fatality, brutality and other legendary animations would be back, all ar4K resolution and running at 60 frames per second.

The indie developers of Eyeballistic they plan to launch the Mortal Kombat Trilogy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, with an anticipated price of $ 39.99 USD. In order to make the project a reality, the team asks the Mortal Kombat fan community to support them with a signature on their change.org page, where want to reach at least 100,000 people.