For five days the Epic Games Store has been giving away a game a day to PC gamers, and today it’s the turn of a great indie title that came to consoles this year: Second Extinction by Systemic Reaction. Second Extinction is still in its Early Access stage but it’s a great hardcore FPS experience with dinosaurs.

In Second Extinction Earth has been claimed by mutant dinosaurs and humanity took refuge in orbit, with the new mission to retake Earth and cause a second extinction for the dinosaurs. This hardcore survival FPS is available for free on the Epic Games Store today, and to get it you just have to go to this link.

Related: Second Extinction controls: Movement, weapons and abilities.

Second Extinction It hit Steam Early Access last year and has been receiving constant updates ever since, with new content and improvements to the game’s mechanics. At the end of November, pre-season 7 of Second Extinction began, which is also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Game Pass. The Epic Games Store version has all the content released to date.

Nowadays Second Extinction has 6 heroes, 12 weapons with 5 levels of improvement each, 6 main missions that take us through 7 regions, as well as 12 secondary missions to get resources. Among the available game modes we have the Expedition mode and the Horde mode, which we can play alone or as a team with two other players.

Read more: Second Extinction Dinosaurs: Characteristics, Weaknesses and Tips.

Second Extinction is a difficult game solo, which is why the developers of Systemic Reaction recommend playing it cooperatively. However, they are still working on the balance of the game and are asking for feedback from the community, as they will not release the final version of Second Extinction until everyone is satisfied.

Second Extinction is available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, with built-in crossover play. In my review of Second Extinction I said that this game presented me with a fear of dinosaurs that I did not know, because really makes you feel like a prey in a hostile environment.