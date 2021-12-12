A new indie first-person atmospheric horror game is on the way for Xbox and PC consoles, as Ebb Software announced that Scorn will arrive in October 2022. This game was announced in May 2020 and was originally planned to arrive this year, but Ebb Software had to delay the release of Scorn for almost a year.

The new trailer for Scorn gives us a taste of the atmosphere that comes with the game, with a spooky sound design and enigmatic visuals. Although the trailer doesn’t really tell us anything about the game’s history or gameplay, it does confirm that the release is planned for October 2022 at Xbox Series X | S, Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC.

Ebb Software describes Scorn as a first person horror adventure and it is a new generation experience, so its launch will be exclusive to consoles Xbox Series X | S and PC. However, there is a possibility that Xbox One players can access the game thanks to Xbox Game Pass, assuming Scorn makes it to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Scorn is being developed by Ebb Software But it started as a Kickstarter project, so there is a player base who did their part to make this game a reality. According to the CEO of Ebb Software, Ljubomir Peklar, the team’s goal is to create an experience that stays with the players even after finishing it.

“We are very pleased to be able to share more news about the game and its release date. Scorn has been a true work of passion for the entire studio. The atmosphere, the journey, and the experience, we want each moment in Scorn to provoke an emotional response“Was what he said Peklar, in the statement accompanying the announcement of its new launch date.