Last month we presented Kung-Fu Kickball, a multiplayer experience developed by the indie studio WhaleFood Games that would come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam on PC at the end of the year, but has been delayed to 2022 by Blowfish studios.

Kung-Fu Kickball is a multiplayer experience that combines martial arts with sports, all within the genre of 2D action and platforms. Currently Kung-Fu Kickball is available on Steam through its early access, where it premiered in April of this year and has received four major updates with new content and balance improvements.

Related: Review: Little Bug is a little gem of 2D platforms that arrived on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

The plan is for Kung-Fu Kickball to arrive with all its content officially in early 2022, and it is already confirmed that the game will feature crossover play between Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game features 1vs1 or 2vs2 multiplayer games, both locally and online with friends and strangers.

Kung-Fu Kickball is a game that boasts easy-to-learn but hard-to-master controls so it is recommended for groups of friends who enjoy a good competitive game. This indie game only uses three buttons but has many movements that are activated with different combinations.

Read more: Review: Demon Turf, finally a 3D platform game at the height of Super Mario.

Kung-Fu Kickball features six different characters, each designed for a style of play: The monk it is the standard and most complete option; killer it is very fast but does not hit very hard; the drunk boxer has a unique fighting style; the old master it is slow but hits very hard; la Legend he is fast and makes the ball fly with his kicks; and the gang it has a very hard blow.

If you want to try Kung-Fu Kickball before its official launch, then access its Steam Early Access, but if you want to wait for WhaleFood Games to finish its game before entering it, you will have to wait for it to be published on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2022.