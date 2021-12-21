The Indian government may continue to study a bill that could ban certain cryptocurrencies in the country, but it is unlikely that lawmakers will vote on any legislation in the current parliamentary session.

According to a post on Friday, it is likely that the lower house of the Indian parliament, Lok Sabha, do not study a bill proposing a ban on “all private cryptocurrencies” before its winter session ends on Thursday. The bill on cryptocurrencies and the regulation of the official digital currency does not appear as one of the seven bills on the government body’s agenda in the final days of its 2021 session.

A bulletin of November 23 for the Lok Sabha stated that Indian lawmakers could vote on legislation creating “an enabling framework for the creation of the official digital currency” issued by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India. Furthermore, the bill proposed to ban certain cryptocurrencies. The same bill has previously appeared on Parliament’s agenda, but has not resulted in a vote addressing the regulatory framework or legal status of digital assets.

In March 2020, India’s Supreme Court struck down a blanket cryptocurrency ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India that had gone into effect two years earlier. Since then, reports from many local media outlets, as well as statements from officials, suggest that the government is considering different solutions to regulate or possibly ban digital assets.

Even if the Indian parliament does not address cryptocurrency legislation, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, could issue an ordinance to expedite the bill when the Lok Sabha not in session, probably between December and January. It appears that officials at the Indian Ministry of Finance are also studying a legal framework that could make cryptocurrencies more like commodities than currencies.

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion, India’s decision to establish a concrete legal framework for a central bank digital currency and to ban many token projects would likely have a major impact on the entire sector. Following the introduction of the bill on Parliament’s agenda in November, cryptocurrency exchange WazirX experienced massive sales that led to significant price drops for Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and other tokens.

