Dec 23, 2021 at 06:44 CET

EFE

The Indianapolis Colts They are the team with the most players selected this Wednesday by the NFL for the Pro Bowl 2022 to be played on February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Nevada). After the Colts, the teams with the most names in the all-star game, with six, are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. They are followed with five by the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Indianapolis’ list is headed by its star running back Jonathan Taylor, candidate for offensive player of the year and MVP of the season. He is also the leader in passing yards with 1,518 and 17 rushing touchdowns. Along with Taylor, the Colts include defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly; Luke Rhodes and Darius Leonard, linebackers; Kenny Moore II, cornerback and Quenton Nelson, guard.

The trio of quarterbacks that the American Conference will have is led by Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert, 23 years old, fourth in the league in yards with 4,058 and 32 touchdowns, who will have his first time in an all-star game. Of the Kansas City Chiefs will be Patrick Mahomes, AFC champion in 2021, fifth in yards obtained with 4,052 and 30 touchdowns in the year. It will be his fourth Probowl. Complete the list Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, the most valuable player in the NFL in 2019, this is his second selection to the all-star game.

The deck of pins of the National Conference heads it Tom brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leader in yards, 4,384, and touchdowns, 36. Last Monday he was proclaimed as the solo record holder for the most Pro Bowl selections with 15. In addition to the winner of seven Super Bowl rings will be the Green Bay Packers veteran Aaron Rodgers, 38, three-time MVP, 30 touchdowns on the year and this week tied Packers all-time passer Brett Favre for 442 touchdowns. Complete the shortlist Kyler Murray, 24, of the Arizona Cardinals, who will have his second time in the all-star game.

Last Monday the NFL had uncovered the names of Brady and Taylor along with those of Los Angeles Rams defender and receiver Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, as well as that of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.