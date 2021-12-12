The cryptocurrency made an appearance at an online global summit for world leaders in a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At Friday’s events for the Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi said India would be willing to offer other countries “innovative digital solutions” to facilitate free and fair elections and governance. What’s more, the Prime Minister called for a global standard on cryptocurrencies and major social media platforms, probably referring to the impact some have had on politics in India, as well as many other countries:

“We must also jointly shape global standards for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies to be used to empower democracy, not undermine it. […] By working together, democracies can meet the aspirations of our citizens. “

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Friday’s Democracy Summit

As Prime Minister of India, Modi represented an estimated 1.4 billion people at the summit, the world’s largest democracy by a wide margin.. His comments came as the Indian government prepares to consider a bill that could ban certain cryptocurrencies in the country, but also encourage the creation of a digital rupee.

Different reports have suggested that the legislation aims to regulate cryptocurrencies rather than ban them. The same bill previously appeared on the Indian parliament’s agenda, but has not yet been put to a vote. The Reserve Bank of India also had a total ban on cryptocurrencies on the books until March 2020, when the country’s supreme court annulled it.

Despite the lack of regulatory clarity in India, Modi has called on countries to work together on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and urged others to consider ethics when using the technology. The next general elections in India are expected to occur in 2024, when citizens will elect new members to the lower house of the country’s parliament.

“It is important that all democratic nations work together in [el espacio cripto] and make sure it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands, which can ruin our youth. ” He said the prime minister in a tweet on November 17.

Keep reading: