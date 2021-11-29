India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX has no immediate plans to go public, as the country’s regulatory environment remains uncertain.

CoinDCX does not have a definitive route or clause on when to go ahead with a potential initial public offering (IPO)., for its acronym in English), the firm told Cointelegraph in an official statement on Nov. 29.

“Any growing company aspires to take the IPO route in due course. At CoinDCX we also have similar aspirations. We would like to reiterate that there are no immediate plans for the foreseeable future to announce an initial public offering, “said a spokesperson.

The latest announcement adds to claims by CoinDCX co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal who has stated earlier today that CoinDCX will pursue an IPO “as soon as the government or situations allow.” Khandelwal said in an interview with Bloomberg that CoinDCX would decide on a “precise timing” depending on upcoming government regulations.

The CoinDCX spokesperson emphasized that the focus of the Bloomberg interview was “to discuss the regulatory framework in India on the cryptocurrency bill that is being tabled in parliament.”

CoinDCX is one of the largest cryptocurrency companies in India. In August, CoinDCX raised $ 90 million in a Series C funding round, becoming India’s first cryptocurrency company to achieve unicorn status.

According to local reports, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on November 29 that the government has no plans to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as a currency. He also noted that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

The latest news comes after years of uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrency regulation in India, as the industry remains unregulated after India’s central bank tried to ban cryptocurrencies in 2018. Earlier this year, various sources allegedly linked to the government stoked fears of another upcoming cryptocurrency ban, suggesting that the Indian government was planning to impose a blanket ban on the industry.

