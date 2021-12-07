On Tuesday, BloombergQuint (Bloomberg India) reported that The penalty for non-compliance with the Indian government’s cryptocurrency policies could range from a maximum fine of 20 crore Indian rupees ($ 2.7 million) to 1.5 years in jail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely give crypto investors a deadline to comply with the new rules and declare their assets. While the regulatory environment in the country has a high degree of uncertainty, reports have indicated that investors’ cryptocurrencies should soon be held on exchanges that operate under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI.

This would mean that private wallets would not be legal under the proposed legislation, and investors using them could be subject to the aforementioned legal sanctions. Furthermore, the Modi government plans to institute a minimum capital threshold for investing in cryptocurrencies.

India is taking a hard-line stance against cryptocurrencies, in part due to the perceived rise in fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing in the sector in recent years.. Yet another element is that competition from privately owned or privately issued cryptocurrencies would, in theory, threaten the Reserve Bank of India’s plans to launch a digital rupee. The official text of a current and controversial cryptocurrency bill in the country is as follows:

“Create an enabling framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it allows certain exceptions to promote the technology. underlying cryptocurrency and its uses “.

