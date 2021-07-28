MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

At least 18 people have died and another 25 were injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a bus in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Police have indicated that the double-decker bus, which was transporting almost 140 workers, was stopped on the side of the road due to a breakdown, and the truck has run over 18 of these workers who had left the vehicle, according to the newspaper ‘The Hindustan Times’.

Officer Lucknow Zoneh has stated that “the injured have been taken to hospital and additional emergency services have been dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue work.”