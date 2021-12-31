According to a consumer report on Twitter, an AT&T worker has sent her a significant number of insults by message.

Some of those he has exhibited are “Indian”, “starving”, “fucking filthy”, which he has made known through a tweet that, without a doubt, puts the brand in serious trouble.

To start with, we must remember that we live in an era almost totally dominated by social networks, where Twitter is, par excellence, the space in which users tend to have everything and everyone.

At first glance, it seems that on these platforms we enjoy the freedom to expose our way of thinking; However, as with everything, excesses do not lead to anything good and, from this perspective, Twitter has earned the image of being the social network in which endless battles are fought between users.

Now, when that freedom is used to point out or exhibit some act of injustice, whatever it may be, the situation changes and, in fact, users seem to react positively, thereby creating a highly powerful cooperative network.

That is why, constantly, we know of cases in which users are the ones who report robberies on the street, assaults, acts of discrimination, among others, because the Twitter tool is lethal, in the same way as for consumers This social network has represented a kind of ally when making a complaint directly to companies or brands.

In this way we come to a case that occurred on December 29, the day on which the tweeter @ as26haru contacted AT&T to expose one of its workers, who, through text messages (SMS), apparently launched various insults against the consumer.

According to what the affected person relates, the initial complaint was that every day they called her by phone to renew her plan with the company, to which she replied that she would do it personally.

The matter took a totally different turn when, in the words of the user, the AT&T worker decided to send a text message in which he was extremely aggressive; this is what it said:

@ATTMx They are talking to me every day to renew my plan, I have told them that I will personally go to renew it and today their service agent to whom I said that for the thousandth time when I hung up on him sent me this text msg where he kindly insults me, they will do something or I also have to put up with that? pic.twitter.com/6eTR4XPpDm – AviS62 (@ as26haru) December 30, 2021

Once the message was received, the consumer made the decision to report it to the company through Twitter and, for now, the AT&T Community Manager has taken the first step to reach a solution.

However, so far it is all we can know. Since Merca 2.0, the brand’s position has been requested, although this has not yet arrived.

The issue reported by the Internet user, in principle, has class overtones and occurs in a context in which, through social networks, they have tried to launch strategies to try to eradicate it.

As unfortunate as it may seem, insults such as those exhibited in the tweet are read and heard daily in this country, and in this particular case it takes on serious dimensions as it is a representative – a worker – of AT&T, which, despite Because it is not their fault, it puts the brand and its talent management in trouble.

