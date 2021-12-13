Dec 13, 2021 at 05:44 CET

EFE / La Paz

Independent Oil of Sucre was consecrated this Sunday champion of the Bolivian Soccer League in a final day to which The Strongest and Always Ready arrived with better options to win the title. The Sucre team under the command of Argentine Marcelo Robledo beat Guabirá 2-3 during his visit to the Gilberto Parada stadium in Montero. The visitors went ahead with an own goal scored by the Paraguayan Nelson Yellow. The victory was completed with his goals by the Argentine forward Martin Prost and the Paraguayan Juan Godoy. The team from the city of Montero cut differences with the Colombian Jhon Jairo Mosquera and the Ecuadorian Kevin Mina. Godoy’s goal, which broke the tie and gave Independiente the title, had to wait until the 95th minute, at the last gasp of the game.

Independiente Petrolero finished the campaign with 65 points. It depended on the luck of The Strongest, who was leading the tournament, and Always Ready. The Strongest slumped to third place and was parked with 63 points at fall 1-0 in their visit to Real Santa Cruz. El Tigre was left with nine players on the pitch due to the expulsions of Jesús Sagredo and Gabriel Castillo. The people of Santa Cruz lost the author of the only goal in the game, César García, also because of a red card.

Always Ready visited Aurora in Cochabamba, won 3-4 and with 64 points finished in second place. The Bolivian nationalized Paraguayan defender Nelson Cabrera scored a double, while the Bolivians Juan Carlos Arce and Carmelo Algarañaz completed the victory of the millionaire from El Alto. Those from Cochabamba discounted with goals from Iván Huayhuata, Gabriel Montaño and Jesús Morales.

Martin Prost, from Petrolero, was established as the tournament’s top scorer with 19 goals. With the title defined and the match concluded, Independiente fans moved to Plaza 25 de Mayo, the central Sucre, to celebrate the title.

The decisive matches of this last date to meet the new Bolivian champion were played simultaneously. Nacional Potosí beat Oriente Petrolero 1-0, Bolívar de La Paz beat Royal Pari 2-0, Real Tomayapo drew 3-3 with Palmaflor, and Blooming de Santa Cruz was saved from relegation by beating 1-0 at Real Potosí. The San José de Oruro was sanctioned with an administrative demotion for failing to pay debts to a former coach and a former player who sued the institution, for which the match against Wilstermann from Cochabamba was suspended, who directly obtained the points of the dispute. Bolivia’s representatives in the Copa Libertadores are Independiente Petrolero, Always Ready, The Strongest and Bolívar de La Paz, while the Royal Pari de Santa Cruz, Oriente Petrolero, Wilstermann and Guabirá will play the Copa Sudamericana next year.