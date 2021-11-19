And it seemed like we didn’t have much to talk about, but being a seemingly quiet week we have touched on many topics of interest in this edition of The Talks of Applesfera. Together with Eduardo Archanco, we have talked about the future of the M1, the Apple Car and the patents and concepts that surround it, the AirPods Pro 2 and the battery of the Mac.

The power of the future M1, the rumors of the Apple Car, a reflection on the AirPods Pro 2 and the battery of the Mac

We have started the chat with the M1, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Apple processors are giving a lot to talk about, but their future is even brighter. Rumors point to Apple silicon futures manufactured in 3nm, which would allow even more cores and more power to fit in future versions of the processors. Something like putting four M1 Max in a future Mac Pro.

Speaking of future forecasts, we have changed the subject to comment on the Apple Car rumors. We have done it as a result of a team of specialized automotive engineers making an interactive 3D model of the Apple Car based on all the patents that have been published. A the closest possible approximation to the future Apple car, but still with a lot of room for improvements and changes.

In this regard, it must be remembered how no one managed to imagine the iPhone before it hit the market. The concepts and renders of the time products that we already knew evolved, such as iPods, even adding dialing wheels on the clickweel, but no one could anticipate what was to come. Something similar we think will happen with the Apple Car where Apple will have, literally, reinvented the wheel.

Following rumors, we have discussed the AirPods Pro 2, headphones that we have been waiting for a long time and that could represent a substantial change in the market. Rumors point to an even more compact design, although after seeing the disassembly of the AirPods 3 we began to have our doubts. These second-generation AirPods Pro would arrive alongside the iPhone 14, although the dates are still up in the air.

To finish we have talked about the low consumption mode on the Mac. A novelty that comes with macOS Monterey and that allows us rush until the last minutes of battery when we don’t have a charger. A mode that, although we can now activate through System Preferences, surely in the future we will be able to automate.

In this new season, The Applesfera Talks are broadcast live on Twitch every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can find us on the Webedia Elstream channel, join, follow us and subscribe to the new platform to be always up to date. And of course we air the episode every Thursday morning. You can listen to all the episodes on the main podcasting platforms:

You can also listen to the previous episodes here: