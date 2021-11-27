Spider-Man: No Way Home is just days away from release, and to further increase the hype, a merchandise sparked an unexpected new theory.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is, with total certainty, the most anticipated film of the year. The film will show the continuation of the opening of the multiverse. This concept refers to the union of several realities, showing several versions of the same characters. This will be given in the argument clearly, since the three generations of the Spiderman.

For the long-awaited event, there are already some confirmed returns, which will allow said generations to be present. These refer to the sagas or trilogies that exist about the character in the cinema. The first was starring Tobey Maguire and the second for Andrew Garfield. However, these two are not yet ratified to appear on the tape.

For their part, the main villains they had will be. It should be remembered that these are, for the first franchise, the Green Goblin from William Dafoe, the Doctor Octopus from Alfred Molina and the Sandman from Thomas Haden Church. In the same way, with the second, they will be the Electro from Jamie foxx and the Lizard from Rhys Ifans.

However, after the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the symbiote is expected to appear as well. However, a new enemy enters the scene, which was not on anyone’s account.

Something is expected to be mentioned in No Way Home about The Sinister 6, but whatever the accounts place the lack of a nemesis, case Venom do not make an appearance or any of the above do not be part of the group. In this way, it was learned that The vulture It could be the one who complements the lineup.

This information comes through a set of LEGO official that the company is selling, in which the character of Michael Keaton Fight with the spider hero, who wears his new black suit.

Normally, this kind of articles and more of this brand, they have always revealed famous scenes from the UCM before the premiere … Will it be the case once again? For this, the answer will arrive on December 16, when the tape is released in theaters.