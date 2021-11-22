It seems that wired EarPods are back in fashion, who wants AirPods?

No one doubts that Apple has revolutionized the headphone market. Since the AirPods were launched in 2016, virtually every tech company has released their own 100% wireless earbuds. However, it seems that there is a new trend in the cities: use old wired EarPods.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “AirPods have become too popular to be cool“, to the extent that Celebrities, which you’ve probably never hated to talk about, have started using wired EarPods.

AirPods, victims of their popularity?

In a way, it is not surprising. Retro is fashionable, And what’s more retro than wired headphones in the midst of the wireless era? However, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a fad that’s going to succeed, I don’t see people leaving their AirPods at home and grabbing their old EarPods out of the drawer.

AirPods have succeeded precisely because of their comfort and simplicity. Wired headphones are more annoying than wireless ones, and on many occasions, such as when playing sports, they can be truly torture.

Either way, Apple continues to sell wired EarPods in the Apple Store, in two versions: with 3.5 mm jack connection and with Lightning connection. Both cost 19 euros and also include a microphone and buttons to control the music. They are no longer included in the iPhone box, except in some countries, and we will see how long they last for sale, but they can be yours for very little if you want to join the latest fashion.

At least, If you want to join this latest trend on TikTok or Instagram, it will be cheap. You probably have some wired EarPods in a drawer stored unopened, and if this is not the case, for less than 20 euros they can be yours.

