The strategy to prevent fraud

PayPal enables businesses to stay nimble and on the cutting edge with solutions designed to help find active buyers on multiple and varied devices.

In this sense, fraud prevention is central to the actions that the company implements every day for the benefit of customers.

“When users pay through our platform, they only need to enter their email and password. They do not have to reveal private financial information, such as credit or debit card details, which allows additional protection to be obtained, ”explains Jesús Padilla, Marketing Director for Latin America at PayPal.

In addition, the company is committed to monitoring transactions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Users can rest assured: even if they let their guard down, PayPal won’t.

Regarding cybersecurity technology, PayPal invests in advanced protection systems. High-level encryption keeps transactions highly protected from start to finish.

The entire PayPal system results in both buyers and sellers entering a virtuous circle, where confidence in the correct execution of transactions is no longer a concern, but a certainty.