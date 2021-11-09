It is undeniable that the telecommuting saved many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In times of absolute confinement, companies that were able to continue operating did so primarily with their employees connecting from their homes. And even though the world is gradually returning to normal, remote work is not going anywhere anytime soon. Some companies have chosen to hold certain positions completely remote, while others allow workers to work from their home or office a certain number of times per week. However, beyond all the benefits of teleworking, there is a growing concern: that more and more surveillance measures are being incorporated.

As published ZDNet, a union in the UK calls for measures to be introduced to control “intrusive monitoring”, which in many cases occurs within the employee’s home. The request comes from Prospect, an entity that brings together professionals from various areas, including technology, engineering and civil services, and was motivated by a recent Opinium survey.

The survey of 2,400 British workers found that 32% of them suffer some kind of surveillance while teleworking. This means that one in three employees working remotely is under monitoring by their bosses. In addition, it implies a significant increase compared to 24% in the measurement of last April.

Surveillance technology in teleworking arrives faster than regulations

The survey yields several interesting results on the patterns that companies adopt when implementing surveillance at work. Thus, for example, it is mentioned that young employees are more likely to be watched than their older colleagues. Something similar happens with sectors with a low level of union membership, where monitoring is applied more frequently.

Although the tools to track the activities of employees in teleworking are various, the implementation of webcams has grown especially. According to the study, in just six months this modality grew from 5% to 13%. It is not surprising, then, that it is the type of surveillance employees are most opposed to; And this is because in most cases it is given without your consent.

52% of those surveyed believe that camera surveillance should be completely banned, while 28% believe that it should be strictly regulated. This means that 80% are opposed to recording images in their own home.

The fact that the data correspond exclusively to the United Kingdom does not mean that teleworking surveillance is exclusive to that territory. Monitoring during remote activities it is deregulated in practically the whole world, so it would not be strange to find similar scenarios in other countries.

The Prospect union calls on the UK authorities to outlaw the use of webcams to monitor employees while teleworking. And that control is limited to virtual meetings or phone calls.