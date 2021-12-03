Increased utility in DeFi and NFTs favor Ethereum's 3-year high on its peer to BTC

This week, the price of Ether (ETH) hit a new 2021 high against Bitcoin (BTC), lifting its year-to-date returns slightly above 350%. And based on technical analysis, the rally could extend further.

On December 1, Bids for the ETH / BTC pair hit 0.0835 BTC on Coinbase for the first time this year. The bullish move came as part of an uptrend that began in mid-October after Ether bottomed out against Bitcoin at 0.0630 to achieve a price retracement of nearly 41%.

ETH / BTC daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Growing adoption fuels the boom of Ether

The ETH / BTC pair’s price rally reflects deep interest in Ethereum, which is currently the world’s leading smart contract platform by users and market capitalization. This is slightly different from the Bitcoin scenario, which generally works as a speculative hedge against inflation in global economies.

Lately, Ethereum has become a core asset within growth sectors such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and the metaverse. Businesses operating in this space require Ether to execute their smart contracts, which, in turn, has increased demand for the altcoin and supported a steady uptrend in its price.

Total value locked within ETH-based DeFi platforms (including staking). Source: Defi Llama

Demand for ETH is expected to remain strong next year and this simple fact has many analysts projecting prices within the $ 6,000 to $ 10,000 range.

ETH / USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Matt Maley, Miller Tabak + Co.’s chief market strategist anticipated additional gains for Ether should it break its mid-November high of around $ 4,900. According to Maley, Bitcoin bulls remain under pressure near the cryptocurrency’s mid-November and mid-April highs of $ 69,000 to $ 65,000.

If Ether manages to reach and maintain a new all-time high while BTC is trading in a downtrend, Maley said:

“It will show that Ether has become the new cryptocurrency of choice for most investors.”

The technical outlook for Ether versus Bitcoin has also been suggesting stronger bull runs for the former in the future.

A prolonged bullish breakout could be in play

In the last round of shopping, eThe ETH / BTC pair broke above a multi-month resistance trend line constituting an ascending triangle pattern and now the pair is seeing an extended bull run towards 0.1 BTC, as shown in the following graphic.

ETH / BTC weekly price chart with ascending triangle setup. Source: TradingView

Generally, ascending triangles are continuation patterns, that is, they tend to send the price in the direction of its previous trend as much as the maximum height between the upper and lower trend line when measured from the breakout point.

The breakout point of the ETH / BTC pair turns out to be close to 0.077 BTC, while the maximum height of its triangle is 0.022 BTC. In a “perfect” world, this would put the ETH / BTC pair on its way to 0.1 BTC, but given the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency sector, anything is possible.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: