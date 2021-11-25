“A substantial increase to the minimum wage of around 45 pesos is essential in the face of poverty. It has already been shown that there are no negative effects, since the formula is proven, ”said Rogelio Gómez, coordinator of Citizen Action against Poverty.

“We must not deceive or be confused, it is not a ‘generalized’ rise in wages. It is already clear that in Mexico the adjustment to the minimum wage has no effect on macroeconomic variables, such as inflation; and on the other hand, it is significant to reduce poverty, ”said Gómez Hermosillo.

What is the minimum wage in 2021?

This year the minimum wage is 141.70 pesos in almost the entire country. While in the free zone of the northern border it is 213.39 pesos per day. This amount represented an increase of 15% compared to 2020.

61% of salaried workers do not earn enough to overcome the poverty line of two people, since their income is better at the cost of two basic baskets. It is about 19.3 million people, according to Inegi data processed by the decent work observatory of Citizen Action Against Poverty.

In this sense, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Policy and Development (Conejal) reported that, as of the third quarter of 2021, four out of 10 workers the country does not have enough income to buy a food basket.

The food basket consists mainly of products such as: corn tortilla, pasta for soup, white bread, sweet bread, rice in grain, cereal, steak, ham, fish, yogurt, eggs, potatoes, onion, chili, beans, sugar , tomato and soft drinks.

A food basket with basic products has a cost of 1,798.13 pesos per month (a daily average of 59.94 pesos) in urban areas, and 1,301.63 (43.39 pesos per day) in rural areas.

The council of Conasami, which will be installed on November 25 to begin the work that will end with the approval of the minimum wages that will apply from January next year, will receive other proposals from both civil society and academic organizations.