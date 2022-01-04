Historical remittances in Mexico

The Bank of Mexico reported this Monday that the sending of remittances during November 2021 was 4 thousand 665 million dollars, which represents an annual increase of 37.7 percent.

At this rate, it is quite possible that when the December amount is added, remittances will exceed $ 50 billion for the first time.

‘Northern event’ leaves 4 states without power

The rains and winds that caused the cold front number 19 caused blackouts in Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Veracruz that affected 443 thousand users.

The Federal Electricity Commission reported that 96 percent of the service was restored on Monday.

Golden Apple

Apple became the first company to reach a value of three trillion dollars on the stock market.

On the first day of stock trading of the year, Apple shares sold for $ 182.88.

The trip at home that turned into a work accident

The Federal Social Court of Germany determined that the fall of a man who was coming down the stairs while going from his bedroom to the desk where he does home office, was an occupational accident and the expenses had to be covered with the company’s insurance.

Originally, a lower court ruled that the worker’s journey was not insured. In his appeal, the employee explained that those who work from home should not receive less protection from the accident policy.