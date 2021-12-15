There are high incidence problems that the majority of the population ignores due to lack of information. One of the clearest cases is dry eye disease, which affects almost 90 percent of Mexicans. The drawback is that many suffer from it and do not know it because they do not know how it can be detected, in addition to the fact that its discomfort can be mild in its early stages. Although when it is not taken care of in time it can evolve and cause serious alterations in vision.

Main symptoms

To begin with, it should be noted that this problem manifests itself with symptoms such as burning, itching, a sensation of grit in the eye, redness, eye fatigue, discomfort in light and blurred vision. While Cristina Pacheco, regional medical manager of APEC Hospital for Blindness, states that excessive tearing is also part of the symptoms.

In this sense, the specialist in ophthalmology and corneal surgery adds that in order for the eyes to function properly, the tears They are fundamental. Although if they present problems in their production, the ocular surface is affected, which prevents lubrication and protection. This causes discomfort and instability of the tear film with possible visual damage in the most severe cases.

It is important to mention that there are several factors that can cause dry eye disease. They range from advanced age, hormonal changes, consumption of some medications or eye surgeries to the presence of systemic or autoimmune diseases. Also exposure to air conditioning or heating, the inappropriate use of contact lenses, smoking, among others.

Cases increase during the pandemic

In addition, one of the causes that causes this problem is related to the situation experienced by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the incorrect use of the mask due to the exhalation air leaking through the upper part of the mask. When that happens, it passes through the surface of the eye and causes the tear to evaporate, which increases irritation and dry eyes.

The most common treatment for dry eye is eye drops or artificial tears; however, there are different types of eye, and there are also medications, procedures, and recommendations that can only be evaluated in the office. To help the production and secretion of more tears and to reduce irritation and inflammation of the eye, it is extremely important to go to an ophthalmic consultation and prevent any complications.

Finally, the maximum recommendation is to see an ophthalmologist at least once a year. It is not necessary to present symptoms or discomfort because any day of the year is ideal to attend a check-up. In this way, various problems can be identified from their early stages to prevent their subsequent evolution.