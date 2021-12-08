A year ago, the company was made up of 40 people, today there are between 110 and 120 and it plans to close the year with approximately 300, especially new engineers. Regarding its expansion, its technology is used in 12 countries, for now. “We are excited that the future of Incode is global. Most of these resources are to be able to expand, improve our product and create new identity experiences ”, explains Amper.

More than 50% of the company’s operations are in Mexico, a percentage that has been decreasing since the business started, when they were practically 99%. In this diversification, the businessman foresees that next year I will drop even more, to 30%. The United States would concentrate 50% and the remaining 20% ​​would be distributed in other parts of the world.

Incode’s technology, fully developed by the company’s engineers, offers an omnichannel platform as a comprehensive and fully automated solution, allowing companies to have a single point of identity, ranging from customer onboarding easily and secure, up to frictionless authentication.

Its clients include Citibanamex, HSBC, Banorte, fintechs such as Konfío and Clip (both also entered the unicorn club this year and have investment from SoftBank) or the hospitals of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, among others. “What excites us is that these technologies achieve in a simple way that identity is more secure and inclusive, that it reaches people who had not been able to go to a bank branch because they are in a distant geographical location or because they do not even feel comfortable, because they think they are going to be discriminated against, ”says Amper.

The company also works with the National Electoral Institute (INE). The entrepreneur approached the agency three years ago. “We said to them: ‘Just like you have a fingerprint service, why isn’t there an expensive service?’ People are getting better at making false identifications. We did a pilot and approved a service in which, through our clients who make the contract with the INE, we are the only company that is validating identities with the body’s face and database ”, explains the businessman.