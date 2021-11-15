The corporate giants are under strong pressure and more and more people have announced changes to simplify their structures. General Electric, Toshiba and Johnson & Johnson are now joined by a world oil industry leader: Royal Dutch Shell.

According to what was released this Monday, November 15, Royal Dutch Shell announced that it will eliminate its dual share structure (it will remove shares A and B) and will move its headquarters and fiscal headquarters to the United Kingdom, from the current location in the Countries. Low.

All the changes are aimed at keeping investors offering a plan to continue in the energy sector, but further away from oil and gas.

The Anglo-Dutch company, which for decades withstood pressure from investors over its complex dual listing, also will remove “Royal Dutch” from your name.

Upon approval by the board of directors, it will become simply “Shell Plc”.

Shares of the company, which will continue to trade in Amsterdam and Wall Street, rose 2.2 percent in the first hours of trading after the announcement.

To be approved, the measure requires 75 percent of the votes of the shareholders at a general meeting to be held on December 10.

Shell’s reaction can be explained by problems related to the environment for companies closely linked to fossil fuels.

In May, a Dutch court ruled on a case brought by environmental groups and forced Shell to act faster to reduce its emissions.

The company appealed, arguing that it is an unfair ruling, yet the expectations of success are low.

In October, Shell said it will cut its carbon dioxide emissions from its operations in half by the end of the decade compared to 2016 levels, a move that would partially resolve the court ruling.

Shell’s restructuring is similar to what Unilever did. Last year, soap maker Dove consolidated its dual British and Dutch structure into a single UK-based company.

The full ad of the change in the structure of Shell.

The consumer goods giant had initially planned to be based in the Netherlands, but changed its mind after the reaction of some of its British investors, who threatened to sell.