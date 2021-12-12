Ovario.mx .-In Mexico, cervical cancer (CaCu) ranks second in frequency of morbidity due to malignant neoplasms in women and it is the second leading cause of death among women. Cervical cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment requires comprehensive care, which is why the National Cancer Institute, through the Locally Advanced and Advanced Cervical Cancer Comprehensive Care Model. (MICAELA) provides multidisciplinary care to women diagnosed with this disease.

Since 2018, the Micaela program provides individualized, protocolized and comprehensive medical care to women with cervical cancer, in order to improve the quality of life and prognosis of patients; This care model is in charge of experts in different areas, led by Dr. Lucely del Carmen Cetina Flores, medical oncologist, expert in CaCu.

Micaela’s objective is to provide patients with locally advanced and advanced CaCu with a multidisciplinary treatment under the following care scheme: oncological-medical, specialized nutrition, psycho-oncology and algology, which allows patients to have comprehensive care, for the adequate control and monitoring of your disease.

The requirements to join the Locally Advanced and Advanced Cervical Cancer Comprehensive Care Model are: be a patient of the National Cancer Institute (INCAN), present an appointment card; not be beneficiaries of any social security institution, such as: IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex and the Secretariat of National Defense, as well as official photo identification and global account statement of the Institute.

For Micaela, close monitoring of patients is important, as well as keeping the population informed about prevention actions, timely detection, risk factors and useful information on nutrition, psychological and emotional well-being, which can be found on the website: https://programamicaela.org/

DZ