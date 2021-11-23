In an interview with Dr. Jaime De La Garza Salazar, Clinical Researcher at the National Cancer Institute (INCan) and Former Director of INCan (1993-2003).

Oncología.mx. –Dr. Jaime de la Garza Salazar is a Midwifery Surgeon from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, postgraduate in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology at South Texas Medical School in the United States of America.

In a special interview within the framework of 75th Anniversary of the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Dr. De La Garza tells us about his arrival at this outstanding medical institution “in 1975 I was invited by the doctor Jose Noriega Limón, who was the director of the institute from 1972 to 1982: in order to create a Medical Oncology service, which at that time was called Cancer Chemotherapy. “

During this period the divisions of surgery, radiation therapy and internal medicine, the departments of teaching and what was the external consultation.

“In Niños Héroes the Institute was installed in a large house adapted to be a hospital. I was there with Dr. Noriega Limón until we came to San Fernando. In that period of time, he appointed me Medical Director, a position that I held for three or four years.“

Later he was appointed Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine. “When the doctor Arturo Beltran Ortega He assumed the Directorate, appointed me Assistant Director of Research and Teaching, two positions that were previously together.“

Being named in 1993 General Director of INCan. “The Institute’s trajectory is very interesting because it was founded on November 25, 1946 as a dispensary. A group of businessmen formed a board of trustees and they were the ones who created it.“

“In the days of the doctor Conrado Zuckermann Duarte, due to the relationship he had with the president Manuel Avila Camacho, INCan was created. ” In 1963, it was established as an Institute in the facilities of Niños Héroes 151 in the Doctores neighborhood.

The INCan “It is part of the 13 health institutes that exist in the country. Now recognized as an organization world-class in clinical cancer research. It has been a model of Mexican and Latin American oncology where a good number of oncologists have been trained. It has been and continues to feel the cradle of scientific production in the Americas.“

During the period in which Dr. De la Garza was Deputy Director of Research, the departments of clinical and basic research “so the time we have had those areas is short”.

On the other hand, the Institute has been the creator of the 25 state centers that exist in the country, at the time of Dr. Arturo Beltrán.

Regarding the equipment, the specialist comments that “we were among the first in Mexico to acquire linear accelerators and nuclear medicine equipment. “

What’s more, “We are honored to have international recognition from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the Global Cancer Control (UICC)”.

As part of said international recognition of INCan and on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Institution, several specialists and international representatives of the oncology area sent messages of congratulations and appreciation; such is the case of the doctor David khayat, founder of the Cancer Institute of France, who sent a message acknowledging that “75 years ago, the pioneers of the war against cancer in Mexico decided to found the institute, they did not think they would have such achievements. The successive directors have committed themselves to the defeat of cancer through a great effort of research, education and access to care. “

The doctor Carlos Vallejos placeholder image, Former Director of the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases of Peru mentioned that they are “an exemplary organization in Latin America whose mission and vision have been fully fulfilled since its existence. His contributions to cancer prevention, treatment and care are exemplary and serve as a model for many institutions. Likewise, their participation in education has been extraordinary and is demonstrated in the number of graduated specialists. “

While Gabriel Hortobagyi, who was president of ASCO, stated that “the institute has been a model in Mexican and Latin American oncology, where practically all the country’s oncologists were trained, as well as a good number of specialists from the region. “

For his part, the doctor Manuel González Baron, pioneer of medical oncology in Spain, considers INCan as “a example and model of cancer care for many sister countries”.

To end the interview, La Garza’s doctor pointed out that his most important experience at the National Cancer Institute is that “After many years of being in Mexico, Dr. José Noriega Limón recognized the specialty and gave me the opportunity to organize the external consultation and the creation of the clinical and basic research departments. For me the greatest satisfaction has been to carry out the position of director for 10 years with a very important growth and with international recognition, I have also had many recognitions thanks to INCan”.

When asked how he viewed INCan in a few years, he mentioned that “The new goals of the Institute are to continue with what we have been doing, to try to create new subspecialties within oncology and strengthen patient care with the support of the health authorities. “

