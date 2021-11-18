Over time the pharmaceutical industry has adapted to the circumstances, generating interaction with patients and health professionals in the different areas that exist, but this interaction has not been easy, since it has required the orchestration of effective channels and content to success and ATTRACTING THE CUSTOMER and that’s exactly what inbound marketing is all about.

Being such a regulated industry and with so many measures, it is important to contemplate the whole panorama in order to generate all the actions thought by those of us who are part of the industry.

But first, we must consider where do we want to go?

Establishing our objectives, aligning and organizing the content will help us to know how to move forward in the short, medium and long term since this will be the basis to start attracting our audience.

And who is our audience?

On the one hand, there is the area of ​​health professionals, whose focus is the professional field that is authorized by a government agency or certified by a professional organization.

On the other hand, we have the patient, who is defined by receiving the services of a health professional, from the diagnosis to treatment.

Now how do I connect with my audience?

To do this, we must choose the indicated channel, thinking that it complies with:

Quality.

Relevance.

Be suitable for the content.

Reduce the intrusive and unimportant nature of advertising.

Lastly, don’t forget the costumer journey

1. Awareness. Understand what the content we show means when analyzing it, based on its constancy.

2. Consideration. After analysis and understanding, know where it takes us and see if what it offers us is what we are looking for.

3. Decision. Once we know if it is what we are looking for, we decide if we continue to see it or not.

4. Withholding. By seeing it repeatedly, we can continue to understand it and therefore be constant in our search for content.

5. Evangelization. When we seek and like what we see, we share it and remain attached to what it tells us.

Each of the aforementioned steps has as a conclusion the way in which the consumer reacts to the content and it depends on all these good practices to be able to obtain their attention so that they continue to acquire what we offer them with said content.

Source:

PMFarma Mexico