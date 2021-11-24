The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai) will present a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the presidential decree that considers the priority works of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as of public interest and national security.

After a working meeting held this Tuesday, the Plenary of Inai determined to exercise constitutional control, with which it will seek to “prevent the agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration from reserving for national security, in a generalized and anticipated manner, the related information with the projects and works that the government carries out ”.

The Inai estimated that considering priority infrastructure projects as national security could be used as an assumption to reserve information related to the works, “which would violate the right of access to information.”

The autonomous body has a period of 30 working days to be able to present the constitutional controversy before the Court.

“In the next few days, the Plenary will approve the corresponding agreement in public session, with the points to be disputed and the legal arguments,” Inai reported in a press release, after informing in the morning that its specialized areas would analyze the roads. legal to ensure that the right of access to information is guaranteed.

This Tuesday, in his press conference, President López Obrador pointed out that “the agreement is to streamline procedures and that the works do not stop due to bureaucratic procedures, that the institutions and companies that are working on the Train can be trusted Maya, so that the procedures they have to do to carry out the works are more expeditious ”.

“(For) they are given time to present all the documentation in the understanding that the companies, the federal government agencies are governed by principles of environmental protection, justice, honesty, and that they have to be given facilities and you must have confidence in the agencies, “he said.

“This has nothing to do with transparency, we are all obliged to be accountable (…) All of us in this government have the conviction to act with honesty, zero corruption and also zero impunity, we are not the same, that is what bothers them a lot. ”, Claimed the president after the criticism that the publication of the agreement that shields his flagship works unleashed.

