The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai) will present a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with which it cataloged the works of the government as matters of national security.

“Never a fundamental right (access to information) can be limited, interrupted or postponed except by constitutional norm or superior norm and, in case of a reservation of law, by a corresponding law”, said the commissioner of the Inai Francisco Javier Acuña , who pointed out that there is an imminent risk that the interpretation made with the decree may undermine the right of access to information.

The INAI Plenary agreed, unanimously, to file a Constitutional Controversy before the @SCJN against the AGREEMENT that determines infrastructure works of the Federal Government as national security, published in the @DOF_SEGOB on November 22, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xxwDh07t6b – INAI (@INAImexico) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Commissioner Julieta del Río Venegas commented that the Inai is the last instance in terms of access to information for obligated subjects.

In addition, the commissioners agreed that public information can only be reserved because it is considered a matter of national security after an analysis they make.

Inai’s commissioners are not the only ones seeking to challenge the president’s decree, opposition legislators are also seeking to present an unconstitutionality action before the SCJN.

“We already have a service of what is the unconstitutionality action project that we will present with the other parties of the bloc,” said this Wednesday the PAN senator Julen Rementería.

