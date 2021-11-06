The firm details that the self-service store channel is the most relevant for the Good End, although others are gaining ground, such as electronic commerce, which had a boost in last year’s edition due to the pandemic. In addition, those who purchase any merchandise during Good End 2021 in the stores of Chedraui, La Comer or Soriana, You may participate in the Tax Draw carried out by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

One of the most searched categories is video games. In this department, the price of an 825 gigabyte PlayStation 5 is 13,999 pesos at Walmart, while in Chedraui it is 13,995 and in La Comer it is reduced by 12,999 pesos, with an offer (independent of the Good End). These prices were consulted before the start of the discount season.

Another of the star products are the screens, which also usually have some promotion on the sales floor of the chains. The costs vary according to the characteristics and the brands, and it is not possible to make a comparison in the prices since the stock in the stores varies, but you can consider that there are some that have a price of 31,999.

It is important to consider that there are some products such as computers, laptops and cell phones in which there is a shortage due to the lack of chips and supply chains. Therefore, it is advisable to purchase these items in the first days, because some specialists already project that they will be the first to be missing from the stock of stores.

And although the price and availability of the merchandise depends on the supply chains of the stores and the planning you are carrying out, one of the keys to knowing in which store to buy is to monitor the prices before the promotions, to verify that these do have a discount.

You can also consider that, in the case of online purchases, in many cases shipping is free, which could mean savings in the transfer of goods, especially large ones.

To have a purchase that does not harm your financial health, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recommends making a budget, checking the price of what you are going to acquire and considering if it is lower, knowing your ability to pay and purchase durable goods, such as electrical appliances or electronics, for months without interest.