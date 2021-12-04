If you are willing to Travel abroad Soon, before doing so, it is recommended that you consult the conditions of the roaming connection to keep in mind what your rate does and does not cover depending on the country you are going to travel to. In addition, it should be remembered that, even if we are abroad, we can continue to consult our consumption with Lowi through its application. It must be taken into account that, depending on the means of transport in which we are going to make the trip, in some cases, roaming will not work.

Important information about roaming

Through the Lowi’s website we can comfortably check the cost of calls or Internet connection depending on the country to which we are going to travel. It is enough to select the country from where we are going to make the call and the country we want to call to know the amount What are we going to be charged for? per minute, as well as the call establishment and the cost that they will have to call us while we are in another country.

We must bear in mind that if we are near the border of another country, our device may try to connect to the most powerful network and that this fact affects the price of roaming use. To avoid this type of negative surprises on the invoice, the best option is select network manually on our device. In this way, if our phone receives a stronger signal from another mobile network, it will not connect to it automatically.