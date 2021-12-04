If you are willing to Travel abroad Soon, before doing so, it is recommended that you consult the conditions of the roaming connection to keep in mind what your rate does and does not cover depending on the country you are going to travel to. In addition, it should be remembered that, even if we are abroad, we can continue to consult our consumption with Lowi through its application. It must be taken into account that, depending on the means of transport in which we are going to make the trip, in some cases, roaming will not work.
Important information about roaming
Through the Lowi’s website we can comfortably check the cost of calls or Internet connection depending on the country to which we are going to travel. It is enough to select the country from where we are going to make the call and the country we want to call to know the amount What are we going to be charged for? per minute, as well as the call establishment and the cost that they will have to call us while we are in another country.
We must bear in mind that if we are near the border of another country, our device may try to connect to the most powerful network and that this fact affects the price of roaming use. To avoid this type of negative surprises on the invoice, the best option is select network manually on our device. In this way, if our phone receives a stronger signal from another mobile network, it will not connect to it automatically.
In addition, we have to take into account that from the June 15, 2017 “Reasonable and non-abusive roaming traffic from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) to one of those countries will be counted as national traffic, under the same conditions applicable to the contracted national rate. The countries included are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe (French Caribbean), French Guyana (French Caribbean), Holland , Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Mayotte Island, Italy, Reunion, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Martinique (French Caribbean), Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania, Sweden and the Vatican ”.
The data limits for Lowi open data packets are as shown in the following table:
In these means of transport it does not work
Depending on the means of transport in which we are going to make the trip, the use of roaming will be restricted. For example, if we are going to take a cruise, Lowi has restricted the service of its lines due to the high cost of using the maritime coverage network. As with airplanes, Lowi also has restricted the use of the air coverage network to prevent its customers from having bill scares.
Finally, we also have to know differentiate between the cost of one international call or a roaming call. The difference is simple. The International calls They are the ones we carry out from Spain to any other country. On the contrary, roaming calls are those we make when we are in a country other than Spain.
Therefore, regardless of the rate you have contracted with Lowi, it is good that you take into account all the aspects that we have discussed in this article so as not to get surprises on the bill after you return from your vacation.