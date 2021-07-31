An experience that nobody wants to live

Patient care is not easy and that is why so many years of study are required. Although even the most prepared can make mistakes for different reasons. Excess workload leads to high levels of stress and anxiety. In the end, this can lead to a greater probability of falling into a failure. If it does occur there are several consequences that can occur and one of them is suffering a medical malpractice lawsuit.

The legal aspect is very important although it is seldom addressed at the university. This means that young people do not know their rights or the way in which they should defend themselves if they live an experience of this type. To date, it is estimated that nine out of 10 doctors will go through this problem at least once in their career.

However, not all conflicts are unequaled because while some can be resolved in the short term, others require a long process. Although regardless of the situation, it is always an experience that nobody wants to live. In addition to requiring time, it also impacts the history and prestige of health professionals.

Something you should always remember is that in our country the National Commission of Medical Arbitration (Conamed) is the body that manages the entire legal process related to any type of medical malpractice. It is the one that leads the entire process of legal claims and is responsible for analyzing each case. In the end, you must determine if there really is a crime that should be punished and determine who is guilty or responsible.

In this sense, the maximum point to remember is that the doctor must respect the rights of the patient and fulfill all the duties that as a professional correspond. Although you must also be ready in case there is an incident that could lead to a lawsuit for alleged medical malpractice. To understand what a claim of this type consists of, it is worth knowing some basic concepts.

The existence of a legal duty

That is, every time a healthcare provider assumes the care or treatment of a patient.

Duty was broken

It occurs when the healthcare professional fails to undertake the standard of medical care. This part can be proven by expert testimony or by obvious errors.

If the medical breach caused an injury

According to the penal code, an injury is a crime against life and health that is committed by someone causing harm to another that leaves a trace in their body, alters their physical or mental health or causes death.

Damage

If, during the investigation, no damage of any kind, be it physical, economic or legal, is found, there is no basis for a claim, despite the negligence of the doctor.

Forms of medical guilt

It refers to carelessness in acting, that is, conscious omission, negligence due to incompetence or completing an act that medical duty requires, resulting in injury or harm to another person. It is related to what was done wrong or what was not done, the doctor knowing that it should be done.

It means forgetting the precautions that prudence requires, which causes actions that could be considered as crimes.

We know that expertise equals practice, wisdom, experience, and skill in conducting a science or art. The opposite of this is the total or partial lack of all these skills in the practice of medicine. A doctor with inexperience usually lacks the minimum or basic knowledge necessary for the proper exercise of his profession.