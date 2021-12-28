The first of these is that the Moves II Plan is still active in many territories. And the second is that Plan Moves III It will be present until 2023. Despite the general trend, as we said, there are several (the majority) that have given the green light to these incentives. In some, in fact, they can be requested for months, but in others you have to wait. How is yours?

But, so far, what is known is that less than half have published the call, with as many activating the plan. At the same time, those that have traveled through them are practically sold out. Thus, as of December 2021, there are two reasons that have caused this situation.

The third edition of the Moves Plan was approved in mid-April to give life to a new aid campaign for the purchase of electric cars. Since that date, the autonomous communities (those in charge of managing it) had three months to activate these incentives.

Moves situation in each community

But, let us start at the beginning. The budget item with which this aid plan for the purchase of electric vehicles, the Moves, is endowed from the State since April 2021 is distributed by autonomous communities and cities. Hence, it is up to their respective governments to activate and manage the awarding of the different subsidies.

In this third edition, both for electric, hybrid and charging infrastructures, the amount exceeded those of the previous ones with a total of 400 million euros that may be increased to 800, in case the planned items are depleted. The validity of the will be extended until next 2023. These differences are such that, even today, Extremadura only maintains Moves II in force, being the only one of the communities that did not activate III today.

At the same time, from the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) they report that, dated December 23. “There are 11 Autonomous Communities that have exhausted the budget for the implementation of recharging infrastructure.” However, in the field of purchasing electric vehicles, ‘no community has yet exhausted the budget », they add from the public body. Many have activated the plans late, and the degree of public information in this regard is very scarce.

Andalusia. 67 million euros . They are available beginning September 20, 2021 and until funds are exhausted, or until December 31, 2023, whichever occurs first. Active.

. They are available beginning September 20, 2021 and until funds are exhausted, or until December 31, 2023, whichever occurs first. Active. Balearics. 9.8 million euros. It was the first community to activate the aid at the end of June, although the requests began to be processed as of July 5. Active.

It was the first community to activate the aid at the end of June, although the requests began to be processed as of July 5. Active. Castilla la Mancha . 17.2 million euros. It is another community where drivers can already benefit from these incentives. Combining them with those of the Moves II Plan, they form a total investment of 21.5 million euros. Active.

It is another community where drivers can already benefit from these incentives. Combining them with those of the Moves II Plan, they form a total investment of 21.5 million euros. Active. Castile and Leon. 20.1 million euros. Incentives can be requested from September 15th. Active.

Incentives can be requested from September 15th. Active. Valencian Community. The aid of the Plan Moves III is available from July 29, but only for the purchase of vehicles. Active.

Basque Country. 16.37 million euros. The Basque Government Energy Agency (EVE) is in charge of managing the entire process, which can begin on September 28. Of the indicated budget, nine million will be allocated to the purchase of electric cars and 7.4 million to the recharging infrastructure. Active.

The Basque Government Energy Agency (EVE) is in charge of managing the entire process, which can begin on September 28. Of the indicated budget, nine million will be allocated to the purchase of electric cars and 7.4 million to the recharging infrastructure. Active. Catalonia. As of October 25, the latest data available, 2,145 files have been received for the application of electric vehicles equivalent to 9.8 million euros , which still leaves 68% of the total budget available. On the other hand, 988 recharge files have been received for an amount of 15.6 million euros. Active.

, which still leaves 68% of the total budget available. On the other hand, 988 recharge files have been received for an amount of 15.6 million euros. Active. Estremadura. This community has pending publication of the resolution in its Official Gazette, according to the information offered by the IDAE website.

in its Official Gazette, according to the information offered by the IDAE website. Madrid. In the Madrid region there is a waiting list for recharging subsidies because the budget of almost 16 million euros has already been exhausted. And there are 20.5 million euros available from 37 million budget for the purchase of electric vehicles. Active.

Where to go for your request

Specifically, it is only the Extremadura community in which there is still no news of Moves III unlike the rest of the communities. As such, the publication date set by the central government expired last July, although this does not mean that the budgets will no longer be available.

However, and regardless of whether they are active or not, their procedures are exactly the same regardless of the Community in which you reside. The Ministry, with the coordination of IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), has established guidelines that must be followed to formalize the subsidy. To request the help of the Moves III, along with the purchase of the vehicle, you must follow some procedures, generally online. When done, it is necessary to have an electronic signature, to be able to sign the application forms and upload digitized documents.