The imminent release of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ has surely caused many to want to review or get closer to this popular science fiction franchise for the first time. After all, the new movie of Lana Wachowski It is one of the great film events of the year, also featuring a refreshing promotional campaign.

As in other cases such as the Marvel Universe or Star Wars, there are different recommended ways to see the ‘Matrix’ saga and then we review the best options to do so.

Release order

‘Matrix’ ‘Matrix Reloaded’ ‘Animatrix’ (anthology of nine short films) ‘Matrix Revolutions’ ‘Matrix Resurrections’

As easy as follow the order in which they were released. There is no possible room for confusion here and if they were launched in that order, it will be for a reason. In addition, this is how you start in style with the first installment that was at the time a milestone in the seventh art.

Chronological order





‘Animatrix: The Second Rebirth’, parts 1 and 2 ‘Animatrix: Detective Story’ ‘Matrix’ ‘Animatrix: The Boy’s Story’ ‘Animatrix: The Last Flight of Osiris’ ‘Matrix Reloaded’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’ ‘Animatrix: Beyond’ ‘Animatrix: World Record’ ‘Animatrix: Program’ ‘Animatrix: Enrolled’

Things get more complicatedWell, ‘Animatrix’ consists of nine short films located in different temporary places within this universe. Being together, both ‘World Record’ and ‘Program’ and ‘Enrollment’ is not entirely clear where they fit, so it is easier to value them a bit as separate entities and leave them for the end as complements to the main story.

At the moment it is unknown where exactly ‘Matrix Resurrections’ fits, hence it has not been included in the list.

And with video games?





‘Animatrix: The Second Rebirth’, parts 1 and 2 ‘Animatrix: Detective Story’ ‘Matrix’ ‘Animatrix: The Boy’s Story’ ‘Animatrix: The Last Flight of Osiris’ ‘Enter the Matrix’ ‘Matrix Reloaded’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’ ‘The Matrix: Path of Neo’ ‘Animatrix: Beyond’ ‘Animatrix: World Record’ ‘Animatrix: Program’ ‘Animatrix: Enrolled’ ‘The Matrix: Online

As a bonus for those who want to go even deeper In this universe, it is worth noting that ‘Enter the Matrix’ would take place just before ‘Matrix Reloaded’, while ‘The Matrix: Path of Neo’ runs parallel to the original film trilogy. Specifically, from the moment Morpheus offers the pill to Neo. For its part, ‘The Matrix: Online’ is a sequel to the trilogy, and (SPOILER) in it one of the main characters of this universe dies.