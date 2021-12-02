The First Season of “Pacific” by Call of Duty: Warzone is just around the corner, and new changes are coming to the battle royale title with the addition of its new map; as a major change in the mechanics of Gulag which now allows players to keep their weapons after a victory. Warzone’s new Caldera map will officially launch on December 8, and Vanguard players can look forward to early access to the island, set in WWII, in its preview phase. Additionally, Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard begins the same day, making December a month with a lot to watch for Call of Duty fans.

The Gulag It is a system much loved by fans and any player who has stepped on the battlefield obviously knows the mechanics. The iconic 1v1 arena allows for a chance at redemption and grants an additional life to continue the battle on the main map. Two players are thrown into the Gulag with random weapons and the winner is returned to the battlefield, while the loser is eliminated. Like Warzone, the Gulag has been updated numerous times over the past year and a half, although much of its gameplay has remained the same.

As Call of Duty whistleblower CharlieIntel shared on Twitter, Call of Duty whistleblower highlighted the release of the latest Activision update and assured those returning to Warzone that the new Caldera map will be introduced with a new gameplay mechanic. Gulag, which will allow players to keep weapons and any equipment used during their 1v1 fight. Although players can take any item from the Gulag with them, they must exercise caution when approaching a battle. The developers claim that those familiar with the Iron Trials ’84 mode will be familiar with the new Gulag mechanics as players must act as efficiently as possible as only leftover ammo and gear are taken back. to Warzone.

Recently, Activision has taken a closer look at the upcoming Kettle of Warzone with a new image that describes the 15 different sections of the map. Additionally, the latest update posted on the official Call of Duty website delves into all of these areas, with new images and summaries to help players learn about each new section of the map – a useful tool given that there will be a lot of ground to cover one. time the update arrives this week.

The iconic system of the Gulag from Call of Duty: Warzone separates itself from other battle royale titles; And with a new update, it could add a new layer of strategy and tension to the battlefield. It’s currently unknown if the new mechanic change will be temporary, like Warzone ’84’s Iron Trails, but players can look forward to a new wrapping when they return from the dead with Warzone’s new Gulag update on December 8.