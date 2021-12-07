Tlalpan is the mayor’s office where the application of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people 60 years and older will begin.

From Tuesday, December 7 to Sunday, December 19, the AstraZeneca reinforcement will be applied to the elderly residents of this demarcation, regardless of the brand they have received in their complete scheme.

The two locations authorized by the government of Mexico City to apply the third dose of the vaccine to older adults are the following:

Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences (CENCIS) – Navy

National Preparatory School 5 of the UNAM

The protocol to receive the booster dose will be the same as before: per day according to the first letter of the first surname.

The director general of Digital Government of the Public Innovation Agency (ADIP), Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes, explained this Tuesday at a press conference that it is estimated to apply 59,922 booster doses of the biological AstraZeneca during the six days of the vaccination day.

The requirements to receive the immunization are the following:

Present official identification that proves being 60 years of age or older.

Proof of address from the Tlalpan mayor’s office (it is not necessary that the person to be vaccinated be named).

Have completed your full vaccination schedule – that is, the two doses – more than six months ago (before June 12, 2021).

The official commented that it is not an essential requirement to carry the Vaccination File that can be downloaded on the My Vaccine page.

“At this stage, the most important thing is to bring your identification that proves your age, as well as the proof of the first dose and the complete scheme, if they have it; but we will be operating under this principle of the three requirements that I only mentioned to you, “he said.

Vaccines in the Tlalpan mayor’s office will be applied according to the initial letter of your first surname and the following calendar:

A, Tuesday, December 7

B, C, Wednesday December 8

S, E, F, G, Thursday, December 9

H, I, J, K, L, M, Friday, December 10

N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R, Saturday December 11

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, Sunday, December 12.

Clark said that each person vaccinated with the complete schedule will be sent an SMS text message to assign a Vaccination Unit, date and time of appointment. You can check your appointment at www.vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx or by calling Locatel at 55-5658-1111. He also commented that it is important to respect the corresponding appointment.

“We ask is patience. We are going to start with the Tlalpan mayoralty, but this week, we wait for Thursday or Friday, (we can) announce what would be the schedule for additional mayoralties next week, ”the official said.

