However, these aids are not enough in some cases. Although, for example, the deployment is financed, the aid does not have the maintenance cost . Therefore, there are areas where the copper is not going to be substituted for fiber, but FWA .

Telefónica covers the 94% of real estate units in Spain , of which there are 28 million. The large urban nuclei are covered with 99.7% fiber, and the nuclei that remain are those with the least population, are more isolated, or have a greater dispersion of houses. For this reason, these deployments are slower and more expensive, for which the Government of Spain has allocated billions of euros in aid.

Movistar is the operator that more fiber has deployed in Spain . According to the latest available data, the operator already has 26.1 million homes passed by fiber. The speed of deployment has slowed down, basically because there are hardly any houses left without wiring.

FWA stands for Fixed Wireless Access, which is nothing more than an access point through mobile networks, such as 4G or 5G. These types of deployments are very useful for areas that are very dispersed, since with a single antenna it is possible to carry connections of tens or hundreds of Mbps to hundreds of homes at the same time.

Therefore, in a Telefónica’s request to the CNMC, the operator has shown what its plans are for these areas. Specifically, there are three ways that the operator will substitute copper: with its own fiber, with access to fiber networks of other operators (such as Adamo), or with FWA.

In the latter case, the operator had listed 191 municipalities whose copper plants they believed they could substitute for FWA. However, there are 73 municipalities where the operator has realized that they do not offer sufficient mobile coverage to replace it.

The CNMC will allow to keep 73 plants open

Therefore, Telefónica has requested the CNMC delay the closure of 73 plants of copper for fixed communication services through FWA, or AFR for its Spanish signals (fixed radio access), and not to close them despite being already communicated. In addition, although they have identified the solutions for those areas, they affirm that they cannot undertake the necessary changes in the mobile networks before the closure of the 73 exchanges.

The closure of these plants will not impact other companies, since there is no wholesale access in them. For this reason, they request to keep them open “sine die” until they can guarantee that they can offer a better service to all the users who depend on that exchange.

The centrals were going to close next November 25, but the CNMC has recognized Movistar’s requests, and will allow them to remain open and offer Internet through copper. In the future, Movistar may communicate the closure of these plants when appropriate. In the following municipalities, therefore, there will continue to be ADSL exchanges, and in the future they will offer connectivity with FWA: