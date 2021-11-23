One of the many activities of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) is to carry out checks in pharmacies and establishments to identify counterfeit and / or adulterated drugs. The main objective is to stop this illegal activity that also threatens people’s health. To understand its impact, the use of apocryphal drugs generates between 300 thousand and one million deaths each year around the world.

But back in our country, thanks to an anonymous complaint, the sale of counterfeit and adulterated products was detected in two establishments. Both are from the so-called Popular Pharmacy and are located in the State of Mexico. For this reason, the authority made an invitation to those who have bought in these pharmacies to verify the authenticity of their medications.

Information on the accused pharmacies

The first establishment with the company name Farmacia Popular Gallegos e Hijos, SA de CV, is located at Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, Colonia Centro, Cuautitlán, State of Mexico. There the counterfeit of the following product was identified:

Tempra forte (paracetamol) 650 mg.

It is mentioned that the secondary packaging has printing defects, tablets of different colors and a smaller blister (packaging).

The second is the establishment called Farmacia Popular, located at Calle Adolfo López Mateos No. 23, Colonia San Lorenzo, in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. In that place, the following counterfeit products and adulterated and fractioned drugs were located:

Duradoce (hydroxocobalamin) 1mg / 2 ml.

The vials have concealer on the expiration date and were loose in the box.

Denvar (cefixime) 400 mg.

The expiration date in secondary packaging was altered and in blister it was observed that the expiration date and the batch were shortened.

Amaryl (glimepiride / metformin) 4mg / 1000mg.

Its health registration has been canceled since October 2019. Packaging and blister have differences in size.

Agin (acetylsalicylic acid, ascorbic acid, and sulfadiazine).

Differences to the original in color, typography, images, texts and size.

Both establishments already have health security measures applied by Cofepris, consisting of temporary total suspension of services.

In appearance before this health authority, holders of health records of the aforementioned products reported that they were counterfeit and adulterated products, so they should not be marketed by any establishment. In the case of adulterated drugs, the expiration date had passed.

What to do if pharmacies that sell counterfeit drugs are identified?

While if you have patients who purchased these products in the identified establishments, they should do the following: