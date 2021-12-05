Well, here we are one Saturday more willing to show you the best captures that we have received in the Photo Mode channel of our Discord server during the last seven days. Specifically, last week we asked you to send us your own screenshots of your favorite characters stuffed in their best suits.

As for example the one that heads this article, the work of our reader redrumum and captured in Red Dead Redemption 2. Because being outlaws in the Wild West doesn’t mean always having to be dressed in any way, of course not.

We also bring here this other capture that has sent us Dani22, of which he told us the following “Mortal Shell. Vessel (Armor) of Harros the Vassal. After spending half an hour rolling against a boss I played a little break ”. A little musical break, from what we see, and well deserved:





And finally we wanted to show you the capture that he has sent us AJLuque belonging to the remarkable Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He accompanied her with the following message “Stop! The gangsters of the galaxy order it ”:





And for this week: happiness

It is the happiness a complicated theme to capture? We will know in the next few days, since that is what we propose for this week: our own captures that clearly give off the feeling of happiness as soon as you see them. What comes up.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can upload your best captures to our Discord server until next time Friday, December 10 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!