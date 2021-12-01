By: Dr. Jezer Ivan Lezama Mora. Infectologist, Condesa Specialized Clinic.

LaSalud.mx .- Since 1988, every December 1 commemorates the World Day to fight HIV / AIDS, where different organizations and governments around the world come together to strengthen support for people living with HIV. It is easy to say, but in decades this infection has claimed the lives of more than 40 million human beings, which contrasts with advances in antiretroviral treatment that have saved a similar proportion of patients until 2020.

The work of a physician caring for patients living with HIV requires not only knowledge, competence and skills that come from special academic training; You also need empathy, vision and leadership to be able to assert the voice of each of the patients in your care. During my professional practice, I have listened to dozens of life stories from which I learn and have allowed me to be a better professional and person, that is why today I want to give a voice to those patients who have trusted me. The names, without a doubt, fictitious. The real stories.

MARIA The 58-year-old found out at 40 that she was living with HIV when her husband died in hospital from advanced disease (AIDS). Since then, she has isolated herself from her family and children, trying to assimilate the diagnosis on her own, going to her appointments in secret and suffering the adverse effects of protease inhibitors that prevented her from leaving home at certain times due to the diarrhea and nausea they caused. . Her children suddenly brought their partners to their home; and suddenly, her home was filled with grandchildren who were in grandmother’s care because “I had no other occupation, other than taking care of the house”. From one moment to the next her own children moved her to the sofa, because the grandchildren needed a shared room to be in. She lost all privacy, so she couldn’t take pills in front of her family. When I met her in frank virological failure I noticed the poor adherence and questioning the reasons, evasive and nervous, she ended up commenting that these complaints had been referred to multiple times in other previous consultations but the doctor’s response was always “Hold on, I can’t change it”. I decided to make a change in treatment with fewer tablets and a better adverse effect profile; the patient managed to achieve virological suppression and her clinical status improved. Since then, every time I see her she tells me that the treatment I gave her changed her life forever; so much so that he even had the courage to make his children find their own home and fly out of the nest.

TO MOSES I met him weighing 30 kg, with a fever, shortness of breath and a terrible fear of dying. I remember that when I checked it, I felt multiple lymphadenopathy in the neck, armpits and groin. In the X-ray of the first visit, I noticed the radiographic pattern that we know as miliary, characteristic of disseminated tuberculosis. The diagnosis was made with a test called Gene Xpert MTB in the urine. Two weeks after antituberculosis treatment, he started antiretroviral treatment and since then everything has improved. He studied for a bachelor’s degree, but life led him to be “Wedding planner”A job that he enjoyed very much in a small town and that he had to abandon when his colleagues pointed out that he looked very ill one day when he fainted from extreme fatigue. He told me that he felt ashamed when some colleagues questioned him if what he suffered from was AIDS because of his sexual orientation. Some time later I saw him more refreshed and wanting to return to do what he liked the most, and he decided to migrate to a new city, start from scratch and try his luck with his own wedding planning agency.

TO RUBY It has been hard for him to get a job. He studied Social Work when it was called “Pedro” But when she decided to make a gender transition, she faced multiple barriers to pursue her profession. He told me that he had an event of testicular torsion in childhood, for which he lost one testicle and later had a severe trauma to the remaining one, it was very painful and the prognosis pointed to his loss; His surprise was that when he proposed to his urologist that he proceed to remove the damaged testicle given that he planned to start hormonal treatment in the future, the doctor’s response was to refuse to remove said testicle, since his ethics did not allow him to remove functionality from a man . Now Rubí is an excellent professional and is dedicated to being an activist in search of the visibility of the trans community.

GEORGE, originally from the north of the country, at the age of 25 he decided to move to CDMX. Successful professional with excellent health insurance. You learn of the diagnosis of HIV infection at age 30. He decided to hide the diagnosis from his family and his health insurance, where he could easily have paid for the treatment for life. When I met him, the first thing he asked me was not to request studies in his name – he used a pseudonym for follow-up studies – and I decided to trust that he was telling the truth. A very attached patient, accomplished in medical follow-up and always undetectable, although with a lot of self-stigma. Suddenly you begin to inexplicably lose weight and notice enlargement of the glands in your neck and armpits. While cycling, several ribs are fractured by a minor blow. I decide to study weight loss and lymphadenopathy. The image from the PET-CT study pointed to a tumor at the site of the fractures. Days later he spoke to my cell phone with chest pain and shortness of breath. I told him to go to the emergency room immediately and that I would come to check it shortly. Before leaving home, the emergency doctors called me to let me know that my patient had died upon arrival at the service. His partner at that time decided not to do an autopsy and took the body to his hometown. It is worth mentioning that he passed away without being registered as a patient living with HIV, just as he always wanted.

ROGELIO is an 18-year-old teenager who learned of the pandemic diagnosis, when the units were focused on treating Covid-19 and medical consultations were suspended due to contingency. Frankly feverish and exhausted, the health institution where he is a beneficiary decided that it was best to start antiretroviral treatment without conducting initial studies, because there were no possibilities of doing them and otherwise they would not start treatment soon. After starting treatment, you lose more weight, have a higher fever, and shortness of breath. Disseminated tuberculosis is identified, with hospitalization requirements due to lack of oxygenation, although with no possibilities of being able to get a bed with oxygen. There was hospital saturation due to Covid-19. I decided to start anti-tuberculosis treatment and open a file in the institution that did not correspond to him, since otherwise I would not be alive today. He is currently in better health and his mother is constantly grateful for the attention, although this does not make me proud at all. I keep thinking about the large number of patients who did not have the same fate as Rogelio.

Today I want to give a voice to those patients who have marked me and made me mature as a professional and as a person. I appreciate your strength, tenacity and resilience in finding new reasons to continue on the road. I promise to continue preparing and being willing to help anyone who needs it. You never know whose life you can change just by listening and trying to put yourself in their shoes.

This December 1, I thank you patients so much for your teachings.